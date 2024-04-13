Prep Roundup: Fisher powers Wapakoneta past O-G

Apr. 13—SOFTBALL

Wapakoneta 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Wapakoneta's Addison Fisher limited Ottawa-Glandorf to one hit in a five-inning complete game with nine strikeouts.

At the plate, Fisher went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs with a triple and a home run.

Russia 2, Coldwater 1

Madison Wendel struck out 11 batters but was charged with the loss for Coldwater. She also hit a solo home run.

Marion Local 13, Delphos Jefferson 5

Allison Dirksen hit a home run and recorded two RBI for the Flyers.

Isabella Basinger drove in a pair of runs for Delphos Jefferson.

Minster 13, Ansonia 3

Hailee Albers went 4 for 4 with three doubles and one RBI, and Rylin Trego recorded three hits and three RBI for Minster.

New Bremen 10, Jackson Center 0

Lydia Bushman, Halle Kuenning and Olivia Thornton each hit a home run for New Bremen in the shutout victory.

St. Marys 5, Defiance 3

Allyson Van De Keere threw nine innings, struck out 15 batters and limited Defiance to seven hits and three earned runs.

Fairview 6, Crestview 2

BASEBALL

Coldwater 9, Jay County 5

Cale Wenning picked up the win for Coldwater, throwing four innings and holding Jay County to two earned runs on two hits.

Mason Welsch went 2 for 3 with four RBI. AJ Harlamert added a pair of hits, including a double and two runs scored.

Minster 10, Covington 0

Minster's Andrew Wiss held Covington scoreless in 4 1/3 innings and struck out five batters.

Alex Schmitmeyer and Rylan Edwards both recorded two hits for the Tigers.

New Bremen 2, Jackson Center 1

Aaron Thieman threw seven scoreless innings and recorded 14 strikeouts in the win for New Bremen.

Nolan Kuening went 1 for 2 and drove in a run for the Cardinals.

Tinora 7, St. Henry 0

Tinora's Mason McQuill and Hunter Bostleman combined to throw a shutout against St. Henry.

Bostleman also went 2 for 3 with a double and scored three runs.

Wayne Trace 12, Kalida 1

Tucker Antoine picked up the win and had three hits for the Raiders.

Marion Local 14, New Knoxville 1

Marion Local's Hayden Poeppelman went 2 for 3, with a grand slam and five RBI.