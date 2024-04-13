Prep Roundup: Fisher powers Wapakoneta past O-G
Apr. 13—SOFTBALL
Wapakoneta 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Wapakoneta's Addison Fisher limited Ottawa-Glandorf to one hit in a five-inning complete game with nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Fisher went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs with a triple and a home run.
Russia 2, Coldwater 1
Madison Wendel struck out 11 batters but was charged with the loss for Coldwater. She also hit a solo home run.
Marion Local 13, Delphos Jefferson 5
Allison Dirksen hit a home run and recorded two RBI for the Flyers.
Isabella Basinger drove in a pair of runs for Delphos Jefferson.
Minster 13, Ansonia 3
Hailee Albers went 4 for 4 with three doubles and one RBI, and Rylin Trego recorded three hits and three RBI for Minster.
New Bremen 10, Jackson Center 0
Lydia Bushman, Halle Kuenning and Olivia Thornton each hit a home run for New Bremen in the shutout victory.
St. Marys 5, Defiance 3
Allyson Van De Keere threw nine innings, struck out 15 batters and limited Defiance to seven hits and three earned runs.
Fairview 6, Crestview 2
BASEBALL
Coldwater 9, Jay County 5
Cale Wenning picked up the win for Coldwater, throwing four innings and holding Jay County to two earned runs on two hits.
Mason Welsch went 2 for 3 with four RBI. AJ Harlamert added a pair of hits, including a double and two runs scored.
Minster 10, Covington 0
Minster's Andrew Wiss held Covington scoreless in 4 1/3 innings and struck out five batters.
Alex Schmitmeyer and Rylan Edwards both recorded two hits for the Tigers.
New Bremen 2, Jackson Center 1
Aaron Thieman threw seven scoreless innings and recorded 14 strikeouts in the win for New Bremen.
Nolan Kuening went 1 for 2 and drove in a run for the Cardinals.
Tinora 7, St. Henry 0
Tinora's Mason McQuill and Hunter Bostleman combined to throw a shutout against St. Henry.
Bostleman also went 2 for 3 with a double and scored three runs.
Wayne Trace 12, Kalida 1
Tucker Antoine picked up the win and had three hits for the Raiders.
Marion Local 14, New Knoxville 1
Marion Local's Hayden Poeppelman went 2 for 3, with a grand slam and five RBI.