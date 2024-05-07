Prep roundup: Fisher leads Wapakoneta past Lima Senior

May 7—DIVISION I SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Wapakoneta 9, Lima Senior 0

Addison Fisher hit a home run and pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts for Wapakoneta.

The Redskins get Findlay on Wednesday in the sectional finals.

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Perry 8, Spencerville 4

Kiya Manley and Kennedy Essex each drove in two runs for the Commodores.

Perry moves on to face top-seeded Minster on Thursday.

LCC 11, Ridgemont 1

LCC advances to Thursday where they'll take on Marion Local.

St. Henry 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Redskins earn a Thursday matchup with Ada.

Hardin Northern 6, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Hardin Northern gets New Bremen in the next round on Thursday.

Kalida 13, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Kalida moves on to face Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Continental 6, Crestview 5

Gracie Homier pitched all seven innings, struck out 10 batters and held Crestview to two earned runs on seven hits.

The Pirates get Patrick Henry on Thursday in the next round.

Leipsic 17, Holgate 4

Ava Henry and Ali Hermiller each had three hits and Olivia Tussing drove in three runs for the Vikings.

Leipsic moves on to Thursday where they'll take on PCL-rival Miller City.

North Baltimore 23, Cory-Rawson 0

REGULAR SEASON

Shawnee 3, Delphos Jefferson 0

Riley Rhodes threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts and hit a double for Shawnee.

Tri-Village 13, Coldwater 3

Madison Wendel hit a solo homer in Coldwater's loss.

Fort Recovery 7, Franklin Monroe 4

Ava Grisez drove in two runs and Ella Schoen had three hits for the Indians.

Paulding 11, Lincolnview 8

Lainey Spear hit two home runs and Taylor Post also went deep in Lincolnview's loss.

St. Marys 6, Elida 4

Ayden Young and Alexis Shadrach both hit a home run and Adyson Van De Keere pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts for St. Marys.

Wayne Trace 5, Marion Local 4

Van Wert 2, Celina 1

Liberty-Benton 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Parkway 17, South Adams 5

BASEBALL

Celina 6, LCC 2

Dale Seacrest threw a complete game with four strikeouts and Brodee Schulte-Arnold went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base for the Bulldogs.

Brady Parker threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief and both Carson Parker and Matthew Quatman went 2 for 3 with a double.

Van Buren 2, Bath 0

Joel Rasor had two singles and Logan Markley added a double in the loss for Bath.

Marion Local 3, St. Marys 0

Hayden Poppleman had three hits and drove in two runs for the Flyers.

Ada 10, Temple Christian 0

Mason Wibley had two hits and drove in three runs for Ada.

Perry 4, Ridgemont 0

Brady Shively went 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored twice in Perry's win.

Kalida 8, Paulding 5

Jaxon Hoffman picked up his first career win, going five innings, striking out four and allowing three runs on three hits. Bubba Smith went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for the Wildcats.

Miller City 9, Ayersville 0

Seven different Miller City players drove in a run led by two-hit performances from Carson Lehman, Brendan Barlage and Jared Niese.

Coldwater 3, St. Henry 1

Cale Wenning threw a complete game for Coldwater, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Lima Senior 18, Waite 3; Lima Senior 16, Waite 2

Cooper Twinning pitched all seven innings in game one, limiting Waite to three hits and three earned runs. Clay Jordan went 4 for 6 with two RBI, and Caiden Crawford went 2 for 2 with five stolen bases and four runs scored. Korben Moellering also drove in three runs for the Spartans.

Delphos St. John's 13, Spencerville 3

Holgate 10 Continental 3

Fort Recovery 2, Arcanum 0

Delphos Jefferson 4, New Knoxville 3

Parkway 9, Wayne Trace 5

Versailles 1, Franklin Monroe 0

Columbus Grove 6, Ottoville 1

Riverdale 9, Hardin Northern 2

Cory-Rawson 14, Vanlue 1

Patrick Henry 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 5

Indian Lake 15, Shawnee 5