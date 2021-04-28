Prep roundup: Falkville outhits Priceville in softball shootout

Apr. 28—PRICEVILLE — The Falkville Blue Devils used the long ball to their advantage on Tuesday, pounding out four home runs in an 18-10 win over county foe Priceville in high school softball.

Sydnee Fitzgerald hit a pair of homers for Falkville, while Kameryn Scales and Hannah Tillman added one home run each.

Fitzgerald finished with five hits, adding a double, two singles and seven RBIs for the Blue Devils. Scales had three total hits and three RBIs, and Tillman had three hits and drove in two runs.

Addy Walker had three hits and two RBIs, and Brooklyn Melson drove in three runs with two hits. Ellie Lorance had three hits and one RBI.

Fitzgerald also went the distance on the mound, striking out seven Priceville hitters over seven innings to earn the win.

Abigail Garrison homered, singled and drove in three runs for Priceville. Allie Denson and Hannah Smyth had two hits and two RBIs each. Bentley Black had two hits and one RBI, and Kylie Hendrix drove in two runs.

Athens 11, Sparkman 6: Morgan Stiles hit a grand slam, one of four Athens home runs, and drove in five for the Golden Eagles.

Anna Carder, Katie Simon and Emily Simon also homered for Athens, while Jordyn Johnson added a pair of doubles.

Emily Simon pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts.

East Lawrence 14, Tharptown 2: East Lawrence scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control in a four-inning win.

Camryn Langley had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Eagles. Tori Spears had two hits and pitched all four innings for the win, allowing one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Brooklyn Letson, Grace Parker, Piper Gable, Callie Pittman and Ivee Jenkins had one RBI each.

Soccer

Mars Hill girls 4, Danville 0: Samantha King scored a pair of goals for Mars Hill as the Panthers blanked Danville in the opening round of the Class 1A-3A playoffs on Tuesday.

The Danville boys fell to Tanner 3-2 in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday.

Madison Academy boys 4, Brewer 1: The Mustangs ended Brewer's season in the second round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs on Tuesday.

Madison Academy will play Russellville in the quarterfinals.