PREP ROUNDUP: Erickson fans 15 in Pioneer's win over Winamac

Apr. 16—Brayden Erickson had 15 strikeouts in a complete-game effort as the Pioneer baseball team beat Winamac 8-6 in the first game of a two-game series Monday in Royal Center.

Erickson allowed six runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks as the Panthers improved to 3-2 and 1-0 in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference.

He helped his own cause with a double, single and run scored. Lucas Perry had a double, single and three RBIs. Eli Guffey and Brodie Howard had two hits apiece. Lane Weldy added a double and run scored. Noah Miller and Drew McKaig each added a hit.

The Warriors (1-2, 0-1) connected for three home runs against Erickson. Addison Allen hit two of them and Wyatt Wheeler also went yard.

Allen added a single and finished with three RBIs. Wheeler had three RBIs as well. Cash Roth, Cody Wheeler and Maddox Bucinski each added a hit.

Allen allowed seven runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Max Gearhart allowed one unearned run on two hits in an inning and a third.

CASTON 13, TRITON 3

Caston (2-4, 1-0 HNAC) ended it early with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Pete DuVall picked up the complete-game victory, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk, striking out six. He went 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate.

Noah Herd had a double, single and three RBIs. Edison Byrum had three hits and two RBIs. Lance Hanna had a double, single and two RBIs. Caleb Stinson had two hits and an RBI. Gavin Mollenkopf added a single and two runs scored.

PIONEER 5, WINAMAC 1

Class 2A No. 10 Pioneer (5-1, 2-0 HNAC) topped Winamac (2-3, 0-1) at Herk Hoffman Field.

Freshman Lois Layer allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks, striking out eight in a complete-game win. She helped her own cause with a single and RBI.

Casey Webb went 3-for-3 with a double. Addie Cripe, Emma Sells and Kamryn Newby had two hits apiece. Kylie Attinger added a single and run scored.

Makayla Werner went 2-for-3 for the Warriors. Maggie Smith had a single and run scored. Linzy Walters added a hit.

Brooke Rausch allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in a complete-game effort.

LOGAN 13, NORTH MIAMI 3

Logan moved to 7-0 with a win over visiting North Miami.

Logansport jumped out to an early two-run lead in the first inning. Logan loaded the bases and scored twice on a Brooklynn Hagerty RBI infield single and Tatianna Jones drawing a walk.

North Miami picked up three runs in the top of the second. Logansport tied the game when Bella Nicoles hit an RBI groundout to score Adrienne Scott. Logansport took the lead for good when a Natalee Packard RBI single scored Cripe.

The Lady Berries extended the lead in the third when Aracyn Good and Cripe had back-to-back RBI singles. Logansport closed out the scoring in the fifth when Hagerty hit an RBI double and scored on a line drive RBI single by Jones.

Packard picked up the win for the Berries. Freshman Evie Kitchel came in relief and did not allow a hit or run to pick up the save.

Jocelynn Vincent and Scott had a triple each. Hagerty and Vincent collected multiple hits. Cripe scored four times.

CASTON 10, NORTH WHITE 0

Addison Zimpleman pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts as Class A No. 5 Caston moved to 4-1.

Zimpleman had a double and two RBIs at the plate. Isabel Scales had a double and RBI. Macee Hinderlider had two hits and three RBIs. Alexa Finke and Annie Harsh each had two hits. Madi Douglass and Myli Rude each added a hit.

CASS 3, TWIN LAKES 2

The Kings improved to 3-0 with the win in their home opener.

The Kings swept the doubles points with Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 and Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck winning 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2. Cass' other point came at No. 2 singles where Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1.

LOGAN 4, WESTERN 1

Logan (2-1) beat future Hoosier Conference opponent Western at the LHS courts.

Lydia Goad won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Lexi Brown won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Kate Barber won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Violet Pherson and Goldie Kitchell won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

CASS 159, MACONAQUAH 185

The Kings hosted Maconaquah at Logansport Golf Club for their first nine-hole match of the season.

Cass' Michael Myers was the individual medalist with a 2-over par 37. He was followed by Rylan Stoller (39), Garrett Helvie (39), Nolan Hines (44) and Brody Hillis (53).