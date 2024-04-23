Prep Roundup: Elk Rapids stays within a game of TCSF with 7-0 LMC win over Boyne

Apr. 22—ELK RAPIDS — Sierra Boilore, Carlee Bingham and Kendall Standfest each scored two goals as Elk Rapids downed Boyne City, 7-0, in girls soccer action Monday.

The host Elks also received a goal from Bink Cutting, while Sofie Bellner, Ally Plum, Pipre Meteer added assists, and Natasha Beebe made three saves. Standfest also pitched in two assists, and Boilore had one.

The win moves Elk Rapids to 3-5 on the season and 3-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference. It also keeps Elk Rapids within a game in the loss column of first-place Traverse City St. Francis, whom the Elks visit next Monday, after a home game with Grayling on Tuesday.

Boyne City (0-5, 0-4 LMC) hosts Grayling on Thursday.

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 2

Harbor Springs 1

Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins goal; Sidney Peters goal; Paisleigh Upshaw 17 saves.

UP NEXT: St. Francis (6-0-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Elks Rapids next Monday.

Charlevoix 3

Suttons Bay 1

Charlevoix: Kylee Rice goal; Agnes Edgren goal; Karlee Eaton goal; Addison Boop 11 saves.

Suttons Bay: Megan U'Ren goal.

UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-2) travel Thursday to Harbor Springs; the Norse (9-2) travel Wednesday to Kingsley.

Leland 8

Benzie Central 0

Leland: Bri VanSteenhouse goal; Mallory Lowe 2 goals; Lillian Connor 2 goals; Kally Sluiter goal; Willa Murray goal; Maya Hamelin goal; Maya Warner assist; Hadley Bison assist; Elli Miller and Elise Vann split time in goal.

UP NEXT: The Comets (7-1, 5-0 Northwest) host the Traverse City Bulldogs, Thursday; the Huskies (0-7) travel Wednesday to Glen Lake.

Glen Lake 4

TC Central JV 1

Glen Lake: Ava Raymond goal, 2 assists; Peace Hawley Joppich goal, assist; Maggie Diotte goal; Abbi Steffke goal; Nora Ciolek 6 saves.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (3-3) host Benzie Central, Wednesday.

McBain NMC 1

Gladwin 0

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord bent in a corner kick 12 minutes into the 2nd half; Harper Tossey 12 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets (8-0, 6-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League) host Houghton Lake, Wednesday.

Grayling 1

Kingsley 0

Kingsley: Marisa Graham 2 saves; Hannah Crawford 3 saves.

UP NEXT: The Stags (1-6-1, 1-3-1 Northwest) host Suttons Bay at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

LACROSSE

Zeeland 10

TC United 9

United: Caleb Lewandowski 4 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Dobreff goal, assist; Mason Cox goal, assist; Spencer Gerber goal; Jack Schripsema goal, assist; Cam Mienk goal; Anderson Farmer 7 saves; Zach Harding 2 saves; Kaelan Burkholder, Syrus Ritola led defense; United 15-6 on faceoffs.

UP NEXT: United (1-4) hosts Vicksburg for a 7 p.m. contest Friday at Thirlby Field.

GOLF

Charlevoix wins 23-team Cheboygan Invite

Area team scores: 1. Charlevoix 334; 2. Sault Ste. Marie 339; 3. Boyne City 341; 4. Elk Rapids 344; 7. Grayling 369; 8. Petoskey 379; 12. TC Central JV 389; 13. Kalkaska 392; 14. Harbor Springs 398; 15. East Jordan 400; 19. TC Central JV No. 2 487.

Area top-15 finishers: 1. Vaughn Henagan, Harbor Light, 72; 2. Andrew Stadt, Boyne, 76; 5. Hudson Vollmer, Charlevoix, 78; 7. Joe Gaffney, Charlevoix, 81; T-9. Gage Modert, Grayling, 82; T-11. Ryan Reynolds, Boyne, 83; T-11. Ty Burks, East Jordan, 83; T-11. Grayson Cook, Elk Rapids, 83; T-14. Gabe Lavely, Elk Rapids, 84.

Leland, Glen Lake tie atop 6-team NWC meet

Team scores (Leland CC): T-1. Leland 188; T-1. Glen Lake 188; 3. Frankfort 196; 4. Onekama 198; 5. Benzie Central 217; 6. Kingsley 225.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Michael Houtteman (GL) 33; 2. Christien Westcott (BC) 38; 3. Aiden O'Dwyer (FF) 39; 4. Howie Kropp (Leland) 42; 5. Cash Rosum (FF) 43; 6. Peyton Clouse (Onekama) 44; 7. Colby Connor (Leland) 47; T-8. Hayden VanSteenhouse (Leland) 49; T-8. Jacob Switzer (GL) 49; T-10. Max Waldrup (Leland) 50; T-10. Liam Waskiewicz (Leland) 50; T-10. Drew McIsaac (Onekama) 50.

BASEBALL

SANFORD — The wins continue to stack up for the Kingsley Stags varsity baseball team. Despite splitting a doubleheader with Sanford Meridian on Monday, Kingsley improved its overall record to 11-2.

Landon Durkin struck out seven and allowed five hits in the opening 12-6 win. He also contributed two hits, including a triple and an RBI.

Zack Middleton added two hits, two runs and an RBI. Bode Bielas contributed with an RBI and two runs.

The Stags only played four innings in the final game because of darkness but lost 1-0. Garrett Martz was on the mound, striking out three and picking up the Stags' lone hit.

The Stags play at Buckley on Tuesday.

Mesick 14 17

Forest Area 2 2

Mesick game 1: Jaeden Simpson (W) 2.2 IP, 0 HA, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Ben Humphreys 1-2, RBI, BB, 3 SB; Gabe Bradley 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Sawyer McPherson 2-2, 2B, 3 R, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Tyler Hall 1-3, R, 2 RBI, SB; Isaac Stroh 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Cody Linna 1-3, R, 2 RBI, SB.

Mesick gam e2: Linna (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 1-2, R, BB, 2 SB; Jon Vogler 1-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; McPherson 1-3, R; Humphreys 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Cooper Ford 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Hall 1-2, 2 R, BB, SB; Stroh 1-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, SB.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel to Bear Lake on Wednesday. The Warriors host Inland Lakes on Tuesday.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.