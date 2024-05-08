Prep roundup: Elida scratches by Celina in sectional opener

May 7—DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Elida 6, Celina 5

The first five hitters in Elida's lineup had two hits each, led by Lilly Sifrit who hit a solo home run in the victory.

Sifrit also picked up the win in 3 2/3 innings of work and Leah Ramirez pitched three scoreless innings to finish the game.

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Coldwater 6, Allen East 0

Madison Wendel collected 16 strikeouts in the shutout, hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Cavaliers.

REGULAR SEASON

Columbus Grove 10, Ottoville 0

Abby Stechschulte threw a one-hit shutout in five innings to pick up the win and Jade Siefker went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Bulldogs.

Continental 4, Miller City 2

Kimberly Grant went 2 for 4 with three RBI and Gracie Homier picked up the win for Continental, going all seven innings and limiting Miller City to one earned run on six hits with 11 strikeouts.

Kalida 20, Pandora-Gilboa 11

BASEBALL

Miller City 11, Continental 0

Miller City scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised to a run-rule victory in five innings over Continental.

Carson Lehman paced the Wildcats on offense, going 3 for 4 with two RBI and Brent Koenig tossed a two-hit shutout.

Fort Jennings 7, Ottoville 3

Jarron Swick hit two doubles, drove in two runs and reached base safely four times in the Musketeers' win. Carson Gilchriest added three hits and picked up the win in four innings of work.

For Ottoville, Jace Langhals collected two hits and one RBI out of the leadoff spot.

Kalida 8, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Kalida's Griffin Klausing earned his first career win, going six innings, striking out 11 batters and limiting Pandora-Gilboa to four hits and one unearned run.

At the plate, Klausing also went 2 for 4 with four RBI.

Bath 14, Lima Senior 2

Tyson McGee collected three RBI and Skyler Lhamon scored three runs in Bath's runaway victory.

Russia 7, Marion Local 4

Versailles 9, Bradford 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 11, Ada 0

Perry 1, Spencerville 0

Cory-Rawson 6, Botkins 3

North Baltimore 16, Temple Christian 6