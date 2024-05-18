PREP ROUNDUP: Eels overtake VIkings in extra innings

May 17—Carlea Funk gave visiting West Vigo a 2-0 lead with solo homers in the third and fifth innings Friday night, but Class A's second-ranked Eels rallied to win a nonconference game 3-2 in eight innings.

Lizzie Sinders was winning pitcher and went 2 for 4 with one of the RBI for Clay City, while Karlee Smith was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walkoff RBI in the eighth and Faith Mitchell hit a solo homer.

Baseball

—Vincennes Lincoln 10, Terre Haute South 8, 9 innings — At South, the Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Friday's game into extra innings but lost two frames later.

Nathan Wright was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Braves, while Cam Hoke was 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBI, Brady Weidenbrenner 1 for 3 with three runs, Brady Wlson 1 for 3 with a double and Ty Stultz 1 for 4 with a double and three runs.

Tennis

—Arrows win — At Linton, Sullivan defeated Bloomfield 5-0 on Friday to improve to 20-4 for the season and win the Linton Sectional.

The Golden Arrows, who beat White River Valley 5-0 on Thursday, play next at the Jasper Regional.