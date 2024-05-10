PREP ROUNDUP: Eels earn share of SWIAC softball crown

May 9—Lizzy Sinders pitched a five-hit shutout with no walks and 13 strikeouts Thursday as host Clay City clinched a share of the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference softball championship with a 6-0 win over Linton.

Faith Mitchell led the Eels offensively by going2 for 3 with a double, a homer and three RBI. Karlee Smith was 2 for 2; Hannah Harris 2 for 4 with a double; Lexi Crabb 1 for 2 with a double and two runs; and Lexi Thompson 1 for 4 with a double for Clay City.

Addisyn McKee and Addi Ward were both 2 for 3 for the Miners.

—Terre Haute North 8, Mattoon 7 — At North, Lucy Gibson had the walkoff hit as the Patriots defeated their Illinois visitors on Thursday.

Track

—Knights win — At Brazil, host Northview won the Western Indiana Conference boys meet on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, Edgewood's girls won for the fourth straight year with Northview second in a meet at Edgewood.

—Wolves, Patriots take honors — At Cayuga, the Parke Heritage girls and the Seeger boys won Wabash River Conference championships on Thursday.

Girls results

Team scores — Parke Heritage 138.5, Seeger 124, South Vermillion 107, Fountain Central 86, North Vermillion 62, Riverton Parke 28.5, Covington 11, Attica 2.

100 — Brailey Hoagland (FC) 13.28; 200 — Hoagland (FC) 27.58; 400 — Hoagland (FC) 1:02.17; 800 — Hadessah Austin (S) 2:33.31; 1,600 — H.Austin (S) 5:29.11; 3,200 — A.Austin (S) 12:27.85; 100H — Emma Simpson (PH) 17.11; 300H — Caleigh Purcell (S) 51.28; 4x100 — Parke Heritage (Kera Boblett, Cate O'Brien, Stormi Swaim, Hallie Miller) 54.52; 4x400 — Parke Heritage (Brooke Mace, Anesa Veseli, H.Miller, Simpson) 4:29.80; 4x800 — Seeger (A.Austin, Hayden Frodge, Purcell, Claire Nern) 11:41.34; HJ — Simpson (PH) 5-0; LJ — Hoagland (FC) 15-7; SP — Ozofu Magaji (SV) 34-4; D — Lauren Ellis (NV) 108-7.

Boys results

Team scores — Seeger 146, South Vermillion 114, Parke Heritage 88, North Vermillion 8, Fountain Central 59, Covington 55, Riverton Parke 36, Attica 2.

100 — Cade Mabry (PH) 11.60; 200 — Brock Skinner (SV) 24.22; 400 — Isaac Gayler (FC) 53.48; 800 — Konner Brenner (S) 2:05.75; 1,600 — Nathan Odle (S) 4:37.69; 3,200 — Ethan Guminski (S) 10:15.3; HH — Finnian McLain (S) 16.10; IH — McLain (S) 41.79; 4x100 — Covington (Bieron Saliji, Landon Herzog, Austin Bechtold, Averey Powell) 46.82; 4x400 — Seeger (Brenner, McLain, Nicholas Wallpe, Landon Dispennett) 3:36.73; 4x800 — Seeger (Odle, John Puterbaugh, Brenner, Malachi Lathrop) 9:16.50; HJ — Trevor Shannon (SV) 5-8; LJ — McLain (S) 20-1; SP — Aaron Kersey (SV) 45-6; D — Zach Hess (SV) 135-8.

Baseball

—North Clay 8, Robinson 2 — At Louisville, Ill., Cole Weber homered Thursday but the visiting Maroons lost a nonconference game.

Now 14-11, the Maroons play Friday at Centralia.