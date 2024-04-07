Prep Roundup: Eastman Invitational reaches knockout stage; Boone battles past Pikeville

(WJHL) – Plenty of tournament action on the diamond in the Tri-Cities on Saturday, as area teams battle for some weekend hardware.

ETSU softball takes game from visiting WCU

Daniel Boone baseball allowed six first-inning runs to visiting Pikeville (KY) as part of the Johnny Whited Classic in Gray. However, the Blazers raced back to escape with an 8-7 win on their home field.

In the Eastman Softball Invitational, the elimination rounds began on Saturday afternoon – still with six local squads in the running for the title.

West Ridge, however, fell in the Round of 16 to a tough Halls squad, 9-0.

Both D-B and David Crockett advanced to Sunday’s semifinal round with victories on Saturday night. The two squads will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, with the winner to play for the championship at 12 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

David Crockett 5, Walker Valley 1 (SB/Eastman Quarterfinals)

Dobyns-Bennett 5, Greenbrier 1 (SB/Eastman Quarterfinals)

Walker Valley 2, Daniel Boone 1 (SB/Eastman Round of 16)

Dobyns-Bennett 7, Morristown West 4 (SB/Eastman Round of 16)

Greenbrier 7, Unicoi County 5 (SB/Eastman Round of 16)

Elizabethton 13, Pikeville (KY) 7 (BASE/Whited Classic)

Science Hill 12, Easley (SC) (BASE/Whited Classic)

D.W. Daniel 11, Sullivan East 0 (BASE/Whited Classic)

John Battle 7, Providence Academy 5 (BASE/9 inn)

Gate City 11, West Ridge 3 (BASE)

Abingdon 2, Lebanon 1 (BASE)

