Prep roundup: East Valley's Logan Hofstee wins Hole in the Wall girls elite race; Claire Busse hat trick paces West Valley girls soccer

Oct. 7—From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday's high school sports from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Cross country

Nike Hole in the Wall: At Lakewood HS, Arlington, Wash. East Valley senior Logan Hofstee added another title to her resume, taking the Women's Elite race in 17 minutes, 11.2 seconds — 15 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Anna Callahan of Skyline. Lewis and Clark's Katie Lubbe came in 27th at 18:56.

Coeur d'Alene boys team had four of the top 21 finishers and won the Men's Elite team title with 68 points. CdA's Lachlan May placed fourth at 15:19 and teammate Maximus Cervi-Skinner was seventh at 15:21. Lewis and Clark finished ninth and Cheney 10th.

Athletes from nearly 160 schools across the west participated in the three varsity races.

Max Jensen Invite: At Carmichael MS, Richland. Central Valley junior Aaron Wright placed fourth at 16:24 to lead the Bears to the boys 4A/3A title at the 12-team event. CV scored 84 points, edging West Valley (Yakima) with 86. Mead placed third with 100 points. The Panthers' Jaedon Phillips and Kyle Larson finished 12th and 13th respectively.

There were no GSL athletes in the girls 4A/3A race.

In the 2A/1A/B boys race, Chewelah's Ty Crockett took the title at 16:35. Lakeside's Chris Miller was third (17:42), leading the Eagles to the boys team championship.

The Lakeside girls placed five in the top 10 and easily won the team title with 25 points, topping second-place Selah by 36 points. Sadie Meyring was second at 20:05, Tea Simonson third at 20L29 and Olivia Divine fourth at 20:50.

Big Cross Invite: At Big Cross Course, Pasco. St. George's senior Benjamin Morales won the boys race at 16:27. Senior Peyton Lemmon of Ferris was third to lead the Saxons to the team title with 47 points. Northwest Christian sophomore Allie Robertson won the girls race at 20:31 and St. George's sophomore Regan Thomas was second at 21:05.

Girls soccer

West Valley 4, Lakeside 0: Claire Busse scored three goals and the Eagles (12-0) cruised to a nonleague win over visiting Lakeside (8-3-1). Busse scored in the 35th, 50th and 51st minutes. Jenna Howe had a goal and assist for WV.

Volleyball

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Abbey Flerchinger had 14 kills with two aces and three blocks and the unbeaten Highlanders (8-0, 3-0) swept the visiting Eagles (5-4, 2-1) 25-23, 25-23, 25-22.