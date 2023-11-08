PREP ROUNDUP: East Limestone girls open with win over Huntsville

Nov. 8—HUNTSVILLE — Mya Thatch had 24 points, four assists and three steals as East Limestone opened the season with a 50-37 win over Huntsville on Tuesday.

Aireale Lavendar had 13 points for the Indians, while Grace Beilat added seven points and five rebounds. Mackenzie Stewart led Huntsville with nine points.

East Limestone (1-0) continues play on Thursday against Clements.

—

Decatur girls 56, Albertville 48: Jenny Mitchell scored a game-high 17 points to lead Decatur past Albertville on Tuesday.

Jadience Smith added 13 points for the Red Raiders (2-1), who led 18-13 at the half. Emma Greer led Albertville with 12 points.

—

Hartselle girls 63, Spanish Fort 27: Gracie Hill and Anna Hampton Burroughs combined for 32 points as Hartselle picked up a win at the Gulf Shores Tip Off on Saturday.

Hill finished with a team-high 18 points for the Tigers, who led 35-14 at halftime. Burroughs had 14 points, while Hannah Burks added 10.

Caterina Granato led Spanish Fort with 13 points.

—

Clements girls 59, Lee-Huntsville 49: Leah Childress poured in a game-high 21 points as Clements won a game played at Hazel Green on Saturday.

Taylor Farrar had 13 points for the Colts, while Kailey McEwen added 10. Josie Childress scored seven points.

London Harris had 12 points to lead Lee-Huntsville.

—

Plainview girls 67, Brewer 32: Lilly Yancey led Brewer with 12 points at the Decatur Tip Off Tournament on Saturday.

Keylyn Stapler added eight points for the Patriots, while Chloe Romine scored four. Sawyer Kate Hulgan scored a game-high 28 points for Plainview and Lauren Jimmerson scored 24 points.