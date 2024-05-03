Prep roundup: Delphos St. John's edges Marion Local

May 2—DELPHOS — Delphos St. John's has had the type of week that turns around a season.

After falling to Wayne Trace on Monday, the Blue Jays are now winners of three straight games.

Two shutouts started the streak with a 2-0 win over Coldwater on Tuesday and a 3-0 win over Crestview, the NWC's top team, on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, Delphos St. John's found themselves in another down-to-the-wire conference game against Marion Local and they managed to squeak out a 2-1 win, improving their record to 9-10 on the season.

Starter Grant Ulm worked in and out of trouble throughout the game and came away with the win after holding the Flyers to five hits and one earned run in six innings. Austin Moenter came in and threw a perfect seventh frame to pick up the save.

Ben Meier took the tough-luck loss for Marion Local despite holding the Blue Jays to eight hits and one earned run in six innings.

Delphos St. John's broke through on Meier in the third and sixth innings.

TJ Werts lined a two-out single into center field in the third, plating Tyce McClain and Tyler Lindeman singled in Colin Feathers in the sixth.

Griffin Bruns brought home Marion Local's lone run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

With the loss, the Flyers drop to 12-9 on the year.

Bath 7, Wapakoneta 1

Bath's Joel Rasor got the win 3 2/3 innings of relief. He held Wapakoneta to one hit and no runs with six strikeouts.

At the plate, Skyler Lhamon had a double and Tyson McGee added a double and two RBI.

Fort Jennings 9, Paulding 3

Carson Gilchriest got the win for Fort Jennings, going 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two earned runs.

Bryce Gasser paced the Musketeers at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three RBI. Adam Luersman went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Spencerville 9, Allen East 2

Evan Osting tossed a complete game, limiting Allen East to four hits and two earned runs in Spencerville's win.

Blaze Young and Carter Layman had two hits each for the Bearcats.

Lincolnview 8, Delphos Jefferson 1

Chayse Overholt pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and Reide Jackson had three hits for the Lancers.

St. Henry 8, Versailles 3

Drew Bergman's pinch-hit single started a six-run eighth inning in St. Henry's win over Versailles.

Logan Link had three hits for the Redskins.

Minster 6, Coldwater 5

Minster walked it off in the bottom of the seventh when Alex Schmitmeyer was hit by a pitch, scoring Caleb Couse.

Fort Recovery 4, New Bremen 0

Alex Dues pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Alex Gaerke drove in three runs on three hits for the Indians.

Van Wert 11, Elida 3

Brylen Parker had three hits for the Cougars and Kaden Shaffer recorded a three-hit game.

Bluffton 6, Columbus Grove 1

Everett Palte took the loss and Carter Flores drove in a run in Columbus Grove's loss.

SOFTBALL

Lincolnview 16, Delphos Jefferson 2

Lincolnview pounded 15 hits and held Delphos Jefferson to four.

Taylor Post paced the Lancers with a two-run homer and five RBI in the win.

Pandora-Gilboa 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 5

The Rockets scored 11 times in the fourth inning, getting the win over the Titans in five innings.

Jayda Schnipke paced Pandora-Gilboa with two hits and three RBI.

Leipsic 16, Ottoville 1

Ava Henry went 4 for 4 with four RBI and Ali Hermiller pitched a one-hitter in five innings for the Vikings.

Continental 5, Perry 4

Continental's Gracie Homier had three hits and picked up the win in five innings.

Makenna Dray went 3 for 3 with RBI for Perry in the loss.

Minster 6, Coldwater 0

Brooklyn Osterloh earned the win for Minster by holding Coldwater to six hits and no runs over seven innings, striking out 13 batters and walking one.

Fort Recovery 10, New Bremen 1

Ella Schoen drove in three of Fort Recovery's runs.

Indian Lake 4, Bath 1

Addi Gibson went 3 for 3 in the loss for the Wildkittens.