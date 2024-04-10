PREP ROUNDUP: Decatur Heritage romps over Vinemont

Apr. 5—VINEMONT — Paxton Tarver turned in strong offensive performances on the mound and at the plate Thursday as Decatur Heritage picked up a 13-3 win over Vinemont in high school baseball.

Tarver pitched five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out five. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and one RBI.

Brady Wilson had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Jack Sims added a pair of singles and three RBIs. Ford Sparkman had two hits and two RBIs and Bo Mitchell drove in a pair of runs.

—

Danville 14, Holly Pond 1: Jackson Randolph went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for Danville on Thursday.

Aiden Holiday pitched 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two hits with one strikeout.

—

Athens Bible School 18, Mae Jemison 1: Weston Todd had three hits and three RBIs for Athens Bible School on Thursday.

Ethan Barnes had three hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Ethan Johnson added two hits and three RBIs. Luke Murrell singled twice, drove in two runs and pitched three innings for the win, striking out eight.

—

Athens 29, Columbia 0: Ian Brown had a hit and three RBIs in a lopsided win for Athens on Thursday.

Cohen Winter had three hits and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Austin Uptain struck over six batters over two innings to earn the win.

—

East Limestone 4, Brewer 2: Cade Parham had two hits to lead East Limestone on Thursday.

Gunnar Lambruschi drove in a run for the Indians and Leyton Coffman pitched six innings for the win, striking out five.

Logan Powers doubled twice and drove in one run for Brewer.

—

Elkmont 8, Colbert Heights 0: Jake Guthrie and Bryson Miller had two hits and two RBIs each for Elkmont in a big win on Thursday.

Andrew Staggs doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils and Joey Richards pitched six shutout innings for the win, striking out six.

—

Brooks 4, West Limestone 3: Braxton Griffin homered and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone on Thursday.

Colten Lewter had a hit and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Cade Carpenter added three singles.

—

Susan Moore 9, Falkville 8: Kole Fitzgerald and Denver Comstock had one hit and two RBIs each for Falkville on Thursday.

Owen Teague and Jackson Edmonson had two hits and one RBI each for the Blue Devils, while Bryant Owens added a pair of hits.

—

Lauderdale County 21, Clements 5: Austin Craig went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Clements on Thursday.

Wyatt Albritton homered and drove in three runs for the Colts, who were outhit 14-4.

—

Madison Academy 3, Ardmore 1: Noah Stafford singled twice and drove in a run for Ardmore on Thursday.

Skyler Jean had two hits for the Tigers and Cole Calder added one single.

—

Softball

—

Austin 6, Florence 4: Claire Wright had three hits and two RBIs to lead Austin in an area victory on Thursday.

Arden Breedlove and Abbey Lindsey had a solo homer each for the Black Bears, while Khaliah Mason added two hits and two RBIs. Callie Lang pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out nine.

—

Decatur 4, Skyline 2: Annabelle Matthews doubled and drove in a run for Decatur on Thursday.

Jazlyn Jackson and Zoey Hensley had one RBI each for the Red Raiders and Mallie Hudson pitched four innings for the win, striking out two.

—

Elkmont 15, Tanner 0: Avery Harwell homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Elkmont on Thursday.

Savannah Williams had a double and four RBIs for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin pitched three shutout innings for the win, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

—

Ardmore 10, East Limestone 1: Makena Hall went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs to lead Ardmore on Thursday.

Avery Dunn had two doubles and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Ellie Riley and Ragan Brownlow added two hits and one RBI each. Dunn pitched five innings for the win, striking out four.

—

West Limestone 11, Elkmont 1: Aubrey Bethune went 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs to lead West Limestone on Thursday.

Ella Yarbrough had a homer and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while Bella Birdsong homered, doubled and drove in one run. Katie Lyn Kyle pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Brylee Boger had a hit and one RBI for Elkmont.

—

Huntsville 11, Hartselle 6: Blayne Godfrey went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Hartselle on Thursday.

Kaelyn Jones had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Katie Norgard added a double and one RBI.

—

Sparkman 9, Lawrence County 2: Jaala Hawkins had one RBI for Lawrence County against Class 7A Sparkman on Thursday.

LA Norwood and Ava Templeton had two hits each for the Red Devils and McKenzie Hyche had one hit.

