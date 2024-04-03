PREP ROUNDUP: Decatur Heritage pounds Vinemont

Apr. 2—Brady Wilson struck out nine batters and allowed no runs as Decatur Heritage picked up a 9-0 win over Vinemont on Monday.

Wilson allowed just one hit in nearly seven innings. Decatur Heritage scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings and outhit Vinemont 12-1.

Olsen Howard and Jack Sims each had three hits and an RBI, while Paxton Tarver had two hits and two RBIs.

—

Athens Bible 18, Woodville 1: Luke Murrell and Weston Todd each had three hits and four RBIs Monday during the second game of a doubleheader against Woodville as the Trojans clinched a state playoff berth.

Ethan Johnson added three hits and two RBIs and also struck out eight batters in three innings, while allowing no hits.

Athens Bible will take on Skyline next week to decide the Class 1A, Area 15 championship.

—

Athens Bible 11, Woodville 1: Weston Todd pitched a five-inning no-hitter Monday in a big win over Woodville.

Tood allowed no hits and one run, while striking out 12 batters. Todd also had a hit and three RBIs

Grant Ogle finished the game with three hits and two RBIs.

—

Lindsay Lane 8, Elkmont 3: Lindsay Lane scored six runs in the final three innings to overcome a 3-2 deficit for the win on Monday.

Lane Jones had two hits, two walks and two runs scored for the Lions. Hudson Jones added two hits and an RBI and Sam Jackson had a hit and two RBIs.

JP Pendergrass led Elkmont with two hits.

—

Florence 8, Athens 7: Athens let a 6-1 lead slip away Monday as Florence scored seven runs in the final two innings and sealed the win with a walk-off hit in the seventh.

Hudson Marks had two hits and two RBIs for Athens. Luke Vaughan had a hit and three RBIs.

—

Madison Academy 6, Ardmore 4: Ardmore tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning but let the game slip away in the bottom of the inning, giving up two runs.

Seth Frame and Cole Clinard each had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers in the loss.

—

Daviess County (KY) 9, Hatton 2: Hatton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but lost control as the Hornets took a loss during a spring break tournament.

Bryson Jeffreys managed Hatton's lone hit of the game.

—

Rogers 10, East Lawrence 5: Rogers scored eight runs in the fifth inning on Monday to break open a 2-1 ballgame.

Timothy Carter led East Lawrence with two hits and two RBIs.

—

Softball

Ardmore 12, Giles County (Tennessee) 7: Ashlyn Mullins had four hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs as Ardmore topped Giles County on Monday.

Ragan Brownlow finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Addison Mikel and Lexi Mooney each had two hits and an RBI.

—

West Limestone 16, Randolph 1: West Limestone scored 10 runs in the first inning to pull away for an easy win on Monday.

Lilly Bethune drove in four runs on two hits. Berlla Birdsong had three hits and an RBI, and Lilee Legg added two hits and three RBIs.