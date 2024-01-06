PREP ROUNDUP: Decatur Heritage boys defeat West End

Jan. 6—WALNUT GROVE — Brady Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds as Decatur Heritage defeated West End 68-28 to improve to 2-0 in area play in boys basketball on Friday.

Nash Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who led 40-16 at halftime. Paxton Tarver finished with eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

—

Lawrence County boys 56, Brewer 44: Braylon Dame poured in a game-high 22 points for Lawrence County on Friday.

Ben Newton had 11 points for the Red Devils, while Aaron White added six points. Austyn Holmes (16) and Jackson Dunn (13) each scored in double figures for Brewer.

—

Lawrence County boys 64, Hamilton 43: Dame led three Lawrence County players in double figures with 19 points in a win on Thursday.

Zander Keepers had 14 points for the Red Devils, while Newton finished with 11 points.

—

Addison boys 61, Falkville 59: Caden Butler poured in a game-high 28 points for Falkville on Thursday.

Eli Harris and Dawson Fowler had seven points each for the Blue Devils, who trailed 32-24 at halftime.

—

Priceville girls 48, West Morgan 29: Abby Langlois had 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Priceville in a big win on Friday.

Gracin Prater had nine points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-7), while Ashlyn Johnson and Carly Nelson added six points each.

Jordyn Free led West Morgan with 12 points.

—

Brewer girls 47, Lawrence County 44: Chloe Romine scored 10 points to lead Brewer to a close win on Friday.

Bailey Hale had eight points for the Patriots (10-10), while Keylen Stapler added seven points.

Alivia Terry had a game-high 24 points for Lawrence County and Ava Templeton scored seven points.

—

Columbia girls 43, East Limestone 38: Molly Thompson had 12 points and 14 rebounds for East Limestone on Friday.

—

Athens Bible School girls 65, Oakwood Adventist 62: Brooke Blakely scored her 1,000th career point on Thursday, finishing with a game-high 26 points in a win for Athens Bible.

Brooke Piscitelli had 17 points for the Trojans, while Kaylee Carter added 12 points. Addison Simmons scored eight.