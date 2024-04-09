Prep roundup: DB Blackjacks cruise to golf sweep

Apr. 8—COTTONWOOD — The Dawson-Boyd golf teams swept the team competition at the Lakeview Invitational Monday at the Cottonwood Country Club.

The Blackjacks boys shot a team score of 172 on the nine-hole course. Central Minnesota Christian and Lakeview tied for second with 180s. The D-B girls put together a 189, beating Lakeview's 240.

Leading the D-B boys was Evan Mork with a second-place round of 38. Teammate Drew Hjelmeland also placed in the top five with a fifth-place score of 42.

Lakeview's Carson Boe was the boys' medalist with an even-par 36.

The Blackjacks' Lindsey Lund claimed medalist honors in the girls meet with a 41. She beat teammate Alyssa Swedzinski's 44.

All four of D-B's team scores were in the top five.

The MACCRAY/Renville County West girls and Montevideo boys were the winners at the TMB Panther Invitational at Tracy.

MACCRAY/RCW had 180 points, finishing ahead of Wabasso's 93. Montevideo was fourth with 58.

MACCRAY/RCW won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays. They also got wins from Frida Barrera in the 800 (2 minutes, 37.28 seconds), Sam Hultgren in the 1,600 (6:03.01), Ella Kienitz in the triple jump (30 feet, 0.5 inches) and Callie Jaenisch in the pole vault (7-6).

The Montevideo boys put up 158 points to finish ahead of MACCRAY/RCW's 103.

Francis O'Malley won both throwing events with a toss of 145-2 in the discus and 53-10.5 in the shot put. Braden Nelson took first in the pole vault after clearing 11-6. Other Thunder Hawks that took first were Jacob Ochsendorf in the 110 hurdles (16.62), Nelson Velasquez in the 800 (2:15.53), Blake Andrews in the 1,600 (5:04.35) and Carson Lynner in the 3,200 (10:52.59). Montevideo also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.