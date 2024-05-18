Prep Roundup: D-B softball is state-bound; Lady Warriors rally for M7 District title

(WJHL) – Local high school softball teams on both side of the state line took home some hardware on Friday night.

In Kingsport, Dobyns-Bennett blanked Farragut in a Class 4A sectional, 5-0, to punch its ticket to the state tournament. Julianne Tipton pitched a complete-game shutout, while Claudia Maness and Hailey Porter each launched home runs in the win.

The Class 4A softball tournament begins in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

Carter notched its first-ever trip to the state softball tournament with a win over David Crockett in Knoxville, 5-4. The Lady Pioneers rallied and took a lead on home runs from Chelsea Williams and Julie Maupin, but saw it disappear in the sixth inning.

North Greene saw its season come to an end in a Class 1A sectional, falling 7-0 to Wartburg Central. The Lady Huskies finish their season with a record of 14-11.

In Virginia, Abingdon did some early damage to Wise Central in the Mountain 7 District championship. But, the Lady Warriors dug deep and squeaked out a 6-5 win to claim the district crown.

OTHER SCORES:

Eastside 12, Castlewood 1 (SB – Cumberland District Semifinals)

Rye Cove 1, Twin Springs 0 (SB – Cumberland District Semifinals)

Honaker 8, Patrick Henry 7 (SB – Hogo District Semifinals)

Chilhowie 3, Holston 1 (SB – Hogo District Semifinals)

Virginia High 3, Richlands 1 (BASE – SW District Semifinals)

Chilhowie 7, Holston 3 (BASE – Hogo District Semifinals)

Rural Retreat 7, Patrick Henry 4 (BASE – Hogo District Semifinals)

Eastside 17, Twin Springs 0 (BASE – Cumberland District Semifinals)

Castlewood 9, Rye Cove 8 (BASE – Cumberland District Semifinals)

