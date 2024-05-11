Prep roundup: Cupples' shutout leads Bluffton over Allen East

May 10—BASEBALL

Bluffton 2, Allen East 0

Tyler Cupples tossed a complete game shutout, holding Allen East to just three hits in the win. Evan Speicher, Landen Worcester and Kerry Wright each had a hit with Worcester and Wright driving in one run each.

Elida 3, St. Marys 1

Ryan McGue, Seth Sharp and Gabe Adcock drove in one run apiece for Elida.

Fort Jennings 7, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Owen Cavelage paced the Fort Jennings offense with three hits and one RBI in the five-run victory.

Mason Thompson, Maddox Underwood and Jesse Prater had two hits each for the Rams.

Wapakoneta 3, Columbus Grove 1

Kaden Moore struck out 10 hitters in six innings and Drew Bailey picked up the save for Wapakoneta. Taylor Echols, Grant Jolly and Ryan Price each turned in a multi-hit performance.

Miller City 12, Antwerp 2

Brent Koenig went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for Miller City. Andrew Weis also had three hits in the win.

Van Wert 3, Kalida 2

Kaden Shaffer had three hits for the Cougars in a nine-inning victory.

Jaxon Hoffman went 2 for 3 for Kalida.

Minster 2, Fort Loramie 1

Minster's James Niemeyer threw a no-hitter in the win.

Wayne Trace 7, Hicksville 0

Breven Anderson threw a no-hitter and Tucker Antoine hit a home run for Wayne Trace in the win.

New Bremen 2, Ansonia 0

Gavin Quellhorst and Jonny Heitkamp both recorded two hits for New Bremen. Heitkamp drove in both runs.

SOFTBALL

Columbus Grove 15, Kalida 5

Abby Stechschulte hit a home run and Lauren Fuerst and Kirsten McCauley had three hits each in Columbus Grove's tournament win.

Bryan 6, Bath 0

Thea Staten went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in in Bryan's tournament win.

Van Buren 16, Delphos Jefferson 5

Gianna Lee went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Carolyn Mueller scored twice in the loss for Delphos Jefferson.

Miller City 3, Leipsic 1

Isabel Reyna threw a complete game and limited Leipsic to one unearned run in the narrow victory.

Lincolnview 19, Ottoville 0

Addysen Stevens drove in five runs and Sydney Fackler combined with Emma Bowersock to throw a one-hitter for Lincolnview.

LCC 3, Marion Local 2

Emma Skinner got the win and Melana Badea had two hits for LCC.

Patrick Henry 4, Continental 1

Raegen Clemens had three for the Pirates in the loss.

Fort Recovery 10, Wayne Trace 2

Ella Schoen and Jenna Homan drove in two runs each for Fort Recovery.

Minster 24, Perry 0

Jamelia Ede had Perry's lone hit in the loss.

Coldwater 5, Paulding 3

Madison Wendel got the win and doubled in a run for Coldwater.