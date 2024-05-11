Prep roundup: Cupples' shutout leads Bluffton over Allen East
May 10—BASEBALL
Bluffton 2, Allen East 0
Tyler Cupples tossed a complete game shutout, holding Allen East to just three hits in the win. Evan Speicher, Landen Worcester and Kerry Wright each had a hit with Worcester and Wright driving in one run each.
Elida 3, St. Marys 1
Ryan McGue, Seth Sharp and Gabe Adcock drove in one run apiece for Elida.
Fort Jennings 7, Upper Scioto Valley 2
Owen Cavelage paced the Fort Jennings offense with three hits and one RBI in the five-run victory.
Mason Thompson, Maddox Underwood and Jesse Prater had two hits each for the Rams.
Wapakoneta 3, Columbus Grove 1
Kaden Moore struck out 10 hitters in six innings and Drew Bailey picked up the save for Wapakoneta. Taylor Echols, Grant Jolly and Ryan Price each turned in a multi-hit performance.
Miller City 12, Antwerp 2
Brent Koenig went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for Miller City. Andrew Weis also had three hits in the win.
Van Wert 3, Kalida 2
Kaden Shaffer had three hits for the Cougars in a nine-inning victory.
Jaxon Hoffman went 2 for 3 for Kalida.
Minster 2, Fort Loramie 1
Minster's James Niemeyer threw a no-hitter in the win.
Wayne Trace 7, Hicksville 0
Breven Anderson threw a no-hitter and Tucker Antoine hit a home run for Wayne Trace in the win.
New Bremen 2, Ansonia 0
Gavin Quellhorst and Jonny Heitkamp both recorded two hits for New Bremen. Heitkamp drove in both runs.
SOFTBALL
Columbus Grove 15, Kalida 5
Abby Stechschulte hit a home run and Lauren Fuerst and Kirsten McCauley had three hits each in Columbus Grove's tournament win.
Bryan 6, Bath 0
Thea Staten went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in in Bryan's tournament win.
Van Buren 16, Delphos Jefferson 5
Gianna Lee went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Carolyn Mueller scored twice in the loss for Delphos Jefferson.
Miller City 3, Leipsic 1
Isabel Reyna threw a complete game and limited Leipsic to one unearned run in the narrow victory.
Lincolnview 19, Ottoville 0
Addysen Stevens drove in five runs and Sydney Fackler combined with Emma Bowersock to throw a one-hitter for Lincolnview.
LCC 3, Marion Local 2
Emma Skinner got the win and Melana Badea had two hits for LCC.
Patrick Henry 4, Continental 1
Raegen Clemens had three for the Pirates in the loss.
Fort Recovery 10, Wayne Trace 2
Ella Schoen and Jenna Homan drove in two runs each for Fort Recovery.
Minster 24, Perry 0
Jamelia Ede had Perry's lone hit in the loss.
Coldwater 5, Paulding 3
Madison Wendel got the win and doubled in a run for Coldwater.