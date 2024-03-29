PREP ROUNDUP: County softball tournament begins next week

Mar. 29—This year's Cullman County Softball Tournament is on deck.

The annual showdown, which will take place at the Vinemont Sports Complex, is set to begin Monday, April 1 and crown a champion on Tuesday, April 2.

Top-seeded West Point is seeking its 10th consecutive title. Holly Pond (No. 2), Hanceville (No. 3), Good Hope (No. 4), Cold Springs (No. 5), Fairview (No. 6) and Vinemont (No. 7) round out the bracket.

See below for a complete schedule, which is subject to change depending on weather.

------

Monday, April 1

Game 1: Good Hope vs. Cold Springs, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Hanceville vs. Fairview, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Holly Pond vs. Vinemont, 4 p.m.

------

Tuesday, April 2

Game 4: West Point vs. G1 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 5: G2 Winner vs. G3 Winner, 2 p.m.

Game 6: G4 Winner vs. G5 Winner, 5 p.m.

------

See local roundup below.

------

Thursday — March 28

Prep Baseball

Addison 13, Meek 0

Lane Stewart: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Stone Talley: HR, 3 RBIs

Tucker Thompson: 6 IP, 2 H, 8 K

------

Addison 14, Meek 4

Elijah Roberts: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs

Lane Stewart: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Stone Talley: 3-for-4, RBI

------

Upperman 3, Cullman 2

------

Fairview 5, Lincoln 5

Gannon Black: 2 RBIs

------

Wednesday — March 27

Prep Baseball

Cullman 6, Chelsea 3

Cooper Loftin: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 K

------

Fairview 9, Benet Academy 5

Lucas West: 2 RBIs

------

Muscle Shoals 8, West Point 4

Josh Cherry: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 7 K

------

Naperville 6, West Point 2

------

Prep Softball

Lexington 2, Good Hope 1

Oakland 6, West Point 1

------

Tuesday — March 26

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 9, Holly Pond 8

Lindan Hill: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs — Walk-off 1B

Samuel Turner: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Brody Howard: 2-for-3 (HR), 4 RBIs

------

Southside 3, West Point 2

Hunter Graves: 8 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, K