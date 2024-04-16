PREP ROUNDUP: Cold Springs, Good Hope, Fairview advance at county baseball tournament

Apr. 15—Day 1 of this year's Cullman County Baseball Tournament is in the books — and the semifinals are now set.

Cold Springs defeated Vinemont 11-9 in nine innings, Good Hope bested Hanceville 12-2 in five innings and Fairview capped off Monday night's action with a 12-2 win over Holly Pond in five innings.

Josh Winfrey came through in the clutch with a grand slam in the seventh inning to erase a 7-4 deficit before Ethan Nabors produced an RBI single to extend Cold Springs' lead to 8-6. Vinemont, though, plated two runs — Kayden Henderson singled home Rylan McRae and later scored on a passed ball — in the home half of the frame to send the game to extras.

After the Blue and Gold went ahead on an error in the ninth, Matt Williams provided a pair of insurance runs with a two-out, two-RBI double to give his team some breathing room.

Good Hope helped avenge a tough loss to Hanceville on Saturday with a nine-run second inning on Monday. Caden Drake took care of the rest for the Raiders with a solid effort on the mound.

Fairview, meanwhile, scored early and often against Holly Pond, plating three runs in four of its five innings and walking it off following a two-run double by Gannon Black.

See below for capsules of each game, a Tuesday schedule and more local roundup.

------

Cold Springs 11, Vinemont 9

Matt Williams: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Josh Winfrey: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs

Ethan Nabors: 2-for-5, RBI

Boston Archer: 2 RBIs

Kayden Henderson: 2-for-3, RBI

Rush Sandlin: 2-for-5, RBI

William Hathaway: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K

------

Good Hope 12, Hanceville 2

Caden Drake: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs — 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K

Owen Armstrong: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Colbi Kilpatrick: 3 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga: HR

------

Fairview 12, Holly Pond 2

Isaac Elrod: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Gannon Black: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Conner Scott: 2 RBIs

Bryceson Turner: 2 RBIs

Kollin Brown: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

------

Tuesday's Schedule

Good Hope vs. Fairview, 2 p.m.

Cold Springs vs. West Point, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

------

Monday — April 15

Prep Baseball

Addison 7, Falkville 3

Conner Lane: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Elijah Roberts: 2 RBIs

Stone Talley: 2 RBIs

------

Madison Academy 5, Cullman 2

Bennett Johnson: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K

------

Prep Softball

Cullman 5, Good Hope 4

Hattie Graham: 2-for-4 (HR), 3 RBIs

Reese Hopper: HR

Campbell Koch: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Springville 15, Fairview 0

------

Hanceville 17, Brindlee Mountain 13

Isabella Spinks: 4-for-5, 5 RBIs

Kynzlee Farr: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs

Alex Twitty: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Hayden 15, West Point 3

------

Prep Soccer

Cullman 3, Hartselle 2 — 4-2 in PK (VG)

West Point 8, Lawrence County 1 (VB)

