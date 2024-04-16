PREP ROUNDUP: Cold Springs, Good Hope, Fairview advance at county baseball tournament
Apr. 15—Day 1 of this year's Cullman County Baseball Tournament is in the books — and the semifinals are now set.
Cold Springs defeated Vinemont 11-9 in nine innings, Good Hope bested Hanceville 12-2 in five innings and Fairview capped off Monday night's action with a 12-2 win over Holly Pond in five innings.
Josh Winfrey came through in the clutch with a grand slam in the seventh inning to erase a 7-4 deficit before Ethan Nabors produced an RBI single to extend Cold Springs' lead to 8-6. Vinemont, though, plated two runs — Kayden Henderson singled home Rylan McRae and later scored on a passed ball — in the home half of the frame to send the game to extras.
After the Blue and Gold went ahead on an error in the ninth, Matt Williams provided a pair of insurance runs with a two-out, two-RBI double to give his team some breathing room.
Good Hope helped avenge a tough loss to Hanceville on Saturday with a nine-run second inning on Monday. Caden Drake took care of the rest for the Raiders with a solid effort on the mound.
Fairview, meanwhile, scored early and often against Holly Pond, plating three runs in four of its five innings and walking it off following a two-run double by Gannon Black.
See below for capsules of each game, a Tuesday schedule and more local roundup.
------
Cold Springs 11, Vinemont 9
Matt Williams: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
Josh Winfrey: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs
Ethan Nabors: 2-for-5, RBI
Boston Archer: 2 RBIs
Kayden Henderson: 2-for-3, RBI
Rush Sandlin: 2-for-5, RBI
William Hathaway: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K
------
Good Hope 12, Hanceville 2
Caden Drake: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs — 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K
Owen Armstrong: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Colbi Kilpatrick: 3 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga: HR
------
Fairview 12, Holly Pond 2
Isaac Elrod: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Gannon Black: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Conner Scott: 2 RBIs
Bryceson Turner: 2 RBIs
Kollin Brown: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
------
Tuesday's Schedule
Good Hope vs. Fairview, 2 p.m.
Cold Springs vs. West Point, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
------
Monday — April 15
Prep Baseball
Addison 7, Falkville 3
Conner Lane: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Elijah Roberts: 2 RBIs
Stone Talley: 2 RBIs
------
Madison Academy 5, Cullman 2
Bennett Johnson: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K
------
Prep Softball
Cullman 5, Good Hope 4
Hattie Graham: 2-for-4 (HR), 3 RBIs
Reese Hopper: HR
Campbell Koch: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
------
Springville 15, Fairview 0
------
Hanceville 17, Brindlee Mountain 13
Isabella Spinks: 4-for-5, 5 RBIs
Kynzlee Farr: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs
Alex Twitty: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
------
Hayden 15, West Point 3
------
Prep Soccer
Cullman 3, Hartselle 2 — 4-2 in PK (VG)
West Point 8, Lawrence County 1 (VB)
