Prep roundup: All-Cobb final four set for Class AAAAAAA boys soccer

Apr. 27—Cobb County will be home to the Class AAAAAAA boys soccer state champion.

After not having a team in the highest classification advance to the final four since Campbell in 2018, the county secured all four spots in the semifinals after road wins Tuesday night by Pebblebrook, Harrison, Hillgrove and Campbell.

Pebbblebrook beat Roswell 1-0, while Hillgrove needed penalty kicks to beat Brookwood. After the game was tied 1-all at the end of regulation and overtime, the Hawks won 7-6 in penalty kicks.

Harrison went to Lambert and won 3-2, while Campbell made the long trip to Tift County and won 4-0. Dzenan Cerimagic scored two goals and Enrique Romero added one for the Spartans, who reached their first semifinal since 2018.

Campbell will travel to play Harrison on Friday, while Pebblebrook will host Hillgrove. The winners will face off for the title at McEachern's Walter Cantrell Stadium on May 6.

The eventual state champion will be the first for Cobb County in the state's highest classification since Walton defeated Collins Hill for the Class AAAAA title in 2011.

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday

Alpharetta 3, Harrison 1: The Raiders got the best of the Hoyas in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA tournament.

Alpharetta will face either Peachtree Ridge or Newnan in the quarterfinals.

Fellowship Christian 3, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack came up one match short in their Class A Private second-round meeting.

Fellowship will face Holy Innocents' in a quarterfinal match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday

Walton 3, Roswell 0: The Lady Raiders swept their second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff match.

Walton will host either Parkview or North Forsyth in a quarterfinal match that must be played by May 3.

Lassiter 3, Statesboro 0: The Lady Trojans rolled to a sweep of the second-round Class AAAAAA state playoff match.

Lassiter will face Chattahoochee in a quarterfinal match that must be played by May 3.

North Atlanta 3, Allatoona 1: The Lady Buccaneers came up short in their Class AAAAAA state second-round match.

Story continues

North Atlanta will host Cambridge in the quarterfinals.

George Walton 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Lady Wolfpack were swept in the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.

George Walton will host Mount Vernon Presbyterian in the state quarterfinals.