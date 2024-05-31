Prep Roundup: Charlevoix wins team regional title as Harbor Light's Henagan claims individual crown

May 30—LINCOLN — The Division 4 golf regional at the Lost Lake Woods Golf Course in Lincoln was a northern Michigan showcase with Charlevoix emerging victorious from the field of 19 teams as regional champion and Harbor Light Christian's Vaughn Henagan winning the individual regional title.

The Rayders won going away, claiming a 24-stroke victory with a combined score of 332 to runner-up Glen Lake's 356. Charlevoix and the Lakers both qualified as teams for the D4 state finals next weekend as did third-place Leland, which finished with a 378.

"We really believed we could win," Charlevoix head coach Doug Drenth said. "We believed if we shot like and played like we'd been playing the last couple weeks that we would have a great chance to win. And the guys wanted to win. Winning championships is hard to come by, and you have to take advantage of the opportunity when you get them."

Drenth said they were not expecting to win by that wide of a margin, but his team felt confident playing a difficult course they'd seen in practice before.

"You never expect that because you never know how you're going to play on a regional day," he said, adding that two of his players hadn't seen regional action before. "You just never know, and then Glen Lake is a really solid team, so we were kind of just normal today. We were pretty consistent and had four guys really dig in."

Traverse City Christian was just one stroke off from making it to states as a team, but the Sabres would have lost the fifth-scorer tiebreaker to the Comets anyway had the two teams tied for third place. However, TC Christian's Joey Mirabelli was one of the three golfers to qualify as an individual for the state finals after shooting an 82 to tie for fifth with Lincoln Alcona's Giovanni Paluch.

Henegan was the other individual qualifier, winning the regional by four strokes with a one-over 73. Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman was second with a 77 followed by the Rayders' duo of Hudson Vollmer in third with an 80 and Joe Gaffney in fourth with an 81.

Aside from Vollmer and Gaffney, Charlevoix was buoyed by a top-10 performance from Bryce Boss with an 84 for seventh place. Fellow Rayder Maxwell Drenth was just out of the top 10 in 11th place after carding an 87. Emmett Bergmann will be heading to state with the rest of his Charlevoix teammates after shooting a 94 on Thursday.

"I'm just really proud of the guys," Coach Drenth said. "I'm happy for Hudson and Joe to be All-Region. We had four guys in the top 11, so that was pretty cool. It's exciting for what we can accomplish next week (at the state finals)."

Led by Houtteman's 77, the Lakers got two top-20 rounds from Jacob Switzer and Gabe Hazelton. Switzer, a senior, fired an 88 for 14th place, and Hazelton, a freshman, shot a 95 to take 19th. Ben Romzek was in 22nd with a 96, and Joel Martin finished with a 104 for 33rd.

All five of Leland's golfers shot in the 90s to help them advance to states. Liam Waskiewicz was the Comets' top performer with a 91, good for 16th place. Colby Connor fired a 94 to take 17th and was followed by Hayden Vansteenhouse in 19th with a 95, Max Waldrup in 24th with a 98 and Howie Kropp in 27th with a 99.

East Jordan took sixth place with a 389 and was paced by Ty Burks, who finished seventh with an 84. Harbor Light's Benjamin Hanes and Central Lake's Benjamin Strange also shot an 84 to tie with Charlevoix's Boss and round out the top 10 individual performers of the day.

The Division 4 state championship finals are set for June 7-8 at Grand Valley State University's the Meadows Golf Course.

Coach Drenth took his team to play the Meadows last week in preparation, looking for any edge they can get.

"You've got to experience that," he said. "They really like the Meadows. They feel like it's playable and a place where they feel more comfortable going there than Lost Lake. They're looking forward to that challenge."

BOYS GOLF REGIONALS

Three area golfers qualify for state finals as individuals

TWIN LAKE — No area teams made the cut for the Division 4 state finals after Thursday's regional meet at Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake. However, three northern Michigan golfers will be making the trip down to Grand Valley State University next week after qualifying as individuals.

Frankfort Panthers Cash Rosum and Aiden O'Dwyer along with McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comet Titus Johns all finished in the top 10 and were the top three golfers from non-state-qualifying teams, earning them a spot at the championship finals at the Meadows Golf Course in Allendale on June 7-8.

Rosum was just a stroke off from tying for and two strokes off from winning an individual regional championship. The sophomore fired a 77 while Grandville Calvin Christian's Josh VanderWal carded a 76 for the win.

O'Dwyer finished tied for fifth with an 80, and Johns was tied for ninth with an 83.

The Panthers came close to making it as a team, placing fourth with a 348. NMC was just two strokes behind with a 350 in fifth place. The top three squads — regional champion Grandville Calvin Christian (315), runner-up Saugatuck (335) and third-place Tri-Unity Christian (341) — all head to states as full teams.

Manton finished in ninth with a 395, and Onekama was 10th with a 396.