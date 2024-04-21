PREP ROUNDUP: Cesinger, Braves roll past Southport 10-1

Apr. 20—Emma Cesinger continued her strong pitching Saturday, allowing five hits and striking out 12 as Terre Haute South defeated visiting Southport 10-1 in Conference Indiana high school softball.

Katie Cox and Carley Werremeyer each had three hits for the Braves and combined for three runs scored. Izzy Light was 2 for 3 with a double and Kyar McVey 2 for 4 with two RBI.

In other high school softball:

—Clay City 8, North Knox 1 — At Bicknell, Hannah Harris was 3 for 3 with four RBI and Lizzy Sinders pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for Class A's top-ranked Eels on Saturday.

Also for Clay City, Lexi Thompson was 1 for 2 with three runs and Abi Shearer 1 for 4 with two RBI.

—Riverton Parke 9, South Vermillion 5 — At Mecca, winning pitcher Jaleigh Inman hit the longest homer ever at Riverton Parke, an estimated 260 feet, as the Panthers defeated their Wabash River Conference rivals Saturday.

Inman was 2 for 3 for the Panthers, now 12-2 and 6-0 in the WRC, while Madison Coonce had two doubles, Lizzy Leitgabel a single and double and Rylee Jukes a double.

Cambree Stivers had a single and double and Kenley Minor two hits for the Wildcats.

—Jasper 12, Linton 11, 8 innings — At Jasper, the host Wildcats came from behind in the seventh and got the winning run in the eighth Saturday.

Maelee Pilant had a single, double, triple, two runs and four RBI to lead the Miners, while Abbi McKee was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI, Bella Franklin 2 for 4 with a triple and three runs and Bradie Chambers 1 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

On Friday, Linton lost 5-0 to Edgewood as Addi Ward and Peyton Bland had the only hits. Claire Stanton allowed just two hits and one earned run in the circle.

Baseball

—Shakamak 10, Sullivan 0 — At Jasonville, Jax Cox allowed just two hits in four innings as the Lakers won in five frames Saturday.

Owen Cox was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI for Shakamak, while Linden Jenkins was 1 for 2 with two RBI and Madden Husband 1 for 2 with two runs. Hunter Mason had both hits for the Golden Arrows.

—Dieterich 12, Robinson 11, 8 innings — At Dieterich, Ill., the Maroons lost an extra-inning nonconference game Saturday.

Judson Pinkston led Robinson by going 3 for 3 with two runs and three RBI. Payton Skaggs was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Gunner Hoalt 2 for 4 and Derek Steward 1 for 5 with two RBI. Robinson is 11-6 and hosts Charleston on Monday.

Girls tennis

—Braves split — At Newburgh, Terre Haute South split a pair of 3-2 matches Saturday, losing to the host Knights before beating Floyd Central.

Castle 3, TH South 2

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Celeste Hodges 6-4, 6-2; Sofia Cosby (C) def. Jordan Miller 6-3, 6-1; Nina Madari (C) def. Aja Irish 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles — Claire Renschler-Emma Watson (C) def. Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Anika Gera-Morgan Tryon (THS) def. Kate Blessinger-Piper Marlin 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

TH South 3, Floyd Central 2

Singles — Libby Bennett (FC) def. Rowe 6-1, 6-1; Miller (THS) def. Ivy Hausenour 6-3, 6-0; Katherine Fancher (FC) def. Irish 7-6, 6-2.

Doubles — Kallubhavi-Semmler (THS) def. Marianna Maury-Brenn Peay 6-0, 6-0; Gera-Ellie Luken (THS) def. Katherine Langdon-Addie Mitchell 6-4, 6-2.

—Northview 5, Parke Heritage 0 — At Brazil, the Knights blanked the Wolves on Saturday.

Singles — Martina Sutherland (Nv) def. Marlee Jeffers 6-0, 6-1; Myra McQueen (Nv) def. Arielle Hartman 6-1, 6-2; Anna Keith (Nv) def. Brooke Lough 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles — Sam Hendricks-Kambree James (Nv) def. Addison Jenkins-Emma Patton 6-3, 6-4; Maci Brimberry-Lacie Lee (Nv) def. Karly Fellows-Lily Roosevelt 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

JV — Northview 4, Parke Heritage 4.

Boys tennis

—Tigers sweep — At Flora, Ill., Paris defeated both Newton and the host Wolves on Friday night.

Paris 3, Flora 2

Singles — Drake Bartos (P) def. Ollie Collins 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2); Marcus Mitchell (P) def. Zaiden Lewis 7-5, 6-1; Robert Wells (P) def. Lawson SPicer 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Jordan Gocey-Adam Pietz (F) def. Eli Brinkerhoff-Hudson David 6-0, 7-5; Kyler Dennis-Braxton Pipher (F) def. Carter Fox-Devin Milner 6-4, 6-0.

Paris 5, Newton 0

Singles — Bartos (P) def. Alex Bigard 6-1, 6-4; Mitchell (P) def. Wesley Britton 6-2, 6-2; Wells (P) def. Brennan Bigard 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Brinkerhoff-David (P) def. Kahlin Michi-Mike Shamhart 6-4, 6-1; Fox-Milner (P) def. Noah Goad-Owen Ochs 6-0, 6-1.

Next — Paris (11-3, 3-1 Little Illiini Conference) plays Monday at Casey.