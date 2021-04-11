Prep roundup: Cavaliers win Hometown Invitational championship

The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·6 min read

Apr. 11—Greenbrier West 73, South Harrison 63

west milford — Greenbrier West claimed its second West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament championship in three years, beating South Harrison 73-63 Saturday night at South Harrison.

The Cavaliers canned eight 3-pointers as Kaiden Pack scored 29 points to lead the Cavs.

West will host Richwood on Tuesday.

South Harrison

Austin Peck 30, Corey Boulden 6, Luas Elliott 4, Hunter Foster 8, Parker Bunch 4, Hunter Bunch 2, Jacob Wilson 3, Jacob Wright 4, Carter Bowie 1

Greenbrier West

Kaiden Pack 29, Logan Shrewbery 3, Chase McClung 4, Brandon Oscar 10, Chase Boggs 11, Lawson Vaughn 8, Ty Nickell 5

SH: 14 17 18 14 — 63

GW: 23 16 21 13 — 73

3-point goals — SH: 6 (Boulden 3, H. Foster 2, Wilson 1); GW: 8 (Pack 3, Shrewsbery 1, Oscar 2, Boggs 1, Nickell 1). Fouled Out — None.

River View 52,

Meadow Bridge 47

west milford — Meadow Bridge fell 52-47 to River View Saturday at South Harrison High School in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.

Meadow Bridge's Hunter Claypool led all scorers with 21 points while Chase Porter led River View with 19. Daniel Dobbs also had 17 for the Raiders.

The two teams will meet again Monday at Meadow Bridge.

Meadow Bridge (7-5)

Hunter Claypool 21, Rian Cooper 6, Seton Mullins 7, Connor Mullins 4, Jaidan Gladwell 9

River View

Chase Porter 19, Daniel Dobbs 17, Peyton Hale 5, Maleek Woodson 5, Connor Christian 4, Jacob Adkins 2

MB: 4 12 16 15 — 47

EV: 15 16 15 6 — 52

3-point goals — MB: 7 (Claypool 1, Cooper 2, C. Mullins 1, Gladwell 3); RV: 5 (Porter 5). Fouled Out — None.

Calvary Baptist 46, Greater Beckley 44

summersville — Stevie Hicks scored 16 points as Calvary Baptist beat Greater Beckley Christian in the WVCAT championship.

John Rose and Kaden Smallwood each led Greater Beckley with 15 points each.

The Crusaders will host James Monroe on Tuesday.

Calvary Baptist

Ben Coleman 3, Scottie Richards 4, Isaiah Bosley 9, Stevie Hicks 16, Micah Daniels 14

Greater Beckley

Ezra Drumheller 6, Kaden Smallwood 15, BJ Mitchell 4, John Rose 15, Michael Judy 4

CB: 8 11 14 15 — 46

GB: 10 12 13 9 — 44

3-point goals — CB: 5 (Coleman 1, Bosley 3, Hicks 1); GBC: 4 (Smallwood 1, Rose 3). Fouled Out — CB: Richards

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girils

Bluegrass Conference Championship

Western Greenbrier 43, Summers County 36

WG: Preslee Treadway 24, Kyndall Taylor 6, Maddie Fields 4, Sam Holliday 4, Haylee Ward 4, Maddie Sweet 2

SC: A. Persinger 13, C. Smith 8, A. Lilly

Western Greenbrier finished the season 10-1

State Scores

Boys

Bluefield 67, Oak Hill 59

Cabell Midland 76, Parkersburg 47

Greenbrier West 73, South Harrison 63

Lincoln County 56, Liberty Raleigh 55

Logan 75, Herbert Hoover 73

Magnolia 78, Valley Wetzel 36

Nitro 79, Scott 66

Trinity 49, Keyser 38

Wyoming East 84, Independence 65

Girls

Cabell Midland 54, George Washington 53

Moorefield 44, Pocahontas County 34

Preston 42, Washington 34

Richwood 53, Van 37

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls Sectional Tournaments

Class A Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Mount View/Greater Beckley Christian winner at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 3 Bluefield vs. No. 2 Summers County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Championship, Bluefield/Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Championship, Liberty/Chapmanville winner at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Shady Spring at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Wednesday, April 14

No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAAA Region 3

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Championship game, at highest remaining seed

Regional Schedule

all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions

Tuesday, April 20

Class AAA Region 3 co-finals

Wednesday, April 21

Class A Region 3 co-finals

Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals

Thursday, April 22

Class AA Region 3 co-finals

PRO GOLF

The Masters

Saturday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65—205

Xander Schauffele 72-69-68—209

Marc Leishman 72-67-70—209

Justin Rose 65-72-72—209

Will Zalatoris 70-68-71—209

Corey Conners 73-69-68—210

Jordan Spieth 71-68-72—211

Brian Harman 69-69-74—212

Tony Finau 74-66-73—213

Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70—214

Si Woo Kim 71-69-74—214

Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74—214

Patrick Reed 70-75-70—215

Kevin Na 75-70-70—215

Henrik Stenson 73-71-71—215

Stewart Cink 74-69-72—215

Viktor Hovland 73-70-72—215

Ryan Palmer 74-68-73—215

Cameron Smith 74-68-73—215

Justin Thomas 73-67-75—215

Phil Mickelson 75-72-69—216

Francesco Molinari 74-73-69—216

Webb Simpson 70-76-70—216

Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70—216

Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71—216

Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216

Shane Lowry 71-73-72—216

Mackenzie Hughes 72-72-72—216

Matt Wallace 74-72-71—217

Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72—217

Martin Laird 74-71-72—217

Bubba Watson 74-70-73—217

Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-73—217

Tommy Fleetwood 74-70-73—217

Matt Jones 74-69-74—217

Collin Morikawa 73-69-75—217

Cameron Champ 72-68-77—217

Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71—218

Jason Kokrak 71-76-71—218

Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72—218

Harris English 74-71-73—218

Bryson DeChambeau 76-67-75—218

Ian Poulter 74-73-72—219

Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74—219

Abraham Ancer 75-69-75—219

Michael Thompson 72-72-75—219

Paul Casey 73-74-73—220

Billy Horschel 76-71-73—220

C. Bezuidenhout 70-76-74—220

Gary Woodland 73-72-75—220

Brendon Todd 73-71-76—220

Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75—221

Jim Herman 76-70-76—222

Adam Scott 74-73-79—226

