PREP ROUNDUP: Caston sweeps Pioneer in baseball

May 10—Caston recorded a sweep of Pioneer in baseball Friday night in Fulton, winning by scores of 8-1 and 8-2.

The Comets improved to 9-9 overall and 8-3 in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference. The Panthers dropped to 9-9 and 7-5. Caston is now in second place in the league standings, trailing LaVille by just one game. Caston has two games left with last place Culver on Tuesday and Thursday and one game left against LaVille on Friday. LaVille also has two games left with sixth place Triton.

The Comets beat Pioneer ace Brayden Erickson in the opener, getting to him for four runs in the top of the fourth. Erickson allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings. Brodie Howard allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and four walks in two innings. Noah Miller allowed one unearned run on one hit in one inning. The Panthers committed three errors to the Comets' zero.

Pete DuVall recorded the win, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Eli Holloway had two hits and an RBI. Caleb Stinson and Grant Yadon each had a single and two RBIs. DuVall and Talon Zeider each added a hit. Edison Byrum added an RBI.

Drew McKaig had a double and run scored for Pioneer. Erickson had a single and RBI. Lane Weldy and Eli Guffey each added a hit.

The Comets had 12 hits in game two. Lance Hanna went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Noah Herd went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Gavin Mollenkopf had two hits and three RBIs. Stinson had a double and RBI. Zeider, DuVall and Byrum each added a hit.

Zeider got the win, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

McKaig took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits in two innings. Lucas Perry allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in four innings.

Perry had a single and two RBIs at the plate. Weldy and Guffey each had a single and run scored. Howard added a single.

BERRIES SPLIT

Logansport split a doubleheader with visiting Wabash Friday night.

The Berries (11-13) dropped game one 4-3 and won game two 12-5.

The Berries managed just five hits in the opener. Deagan Kitchel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Bryson Herr had a double and run scored. Cooper Smith had a single and RBI. Hudson McKinney added a hit.

Carson Dubes allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Micah Rogers pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.

The Berries had 11 hits in game two. Kitchel went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Cooper Smith hit a grand slam and triple and had five RBIs. Dubes and Jake Fincher had two hits apiece. McKinney and Dylan Pearson each added a hit.

Josh Middleton allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Rogers closed it out allowing two runs on two hits and five walks in 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

WINAMAC 2, N. JUDSON 0

Addison Allen pitched a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as Winamac (8-7, 6-4 HNAC) defeated visiting North Judson (7-5, 7-3).

The Warriors scored both runs in the first inning. Cash Roth had a single and run scored and Conner Burton had a run scored. Wyatt Wheeler added a hit as the teams combined for just three hits in the pitcher's duel.

CASTON 7, OAK HILL 6

Class A No. 8 Caston recorded a walkoff win over Oak Hill in Fulton.

Caston trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh. Macee Hinderlider doubled to lead off the inning and Addison Zimpleman was intentionally walked. Sophomore Kylee Logan tied the game with an RBI single and freshman Natalie Warner won it with a walkoff single.

Warner finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Zimpleman doubled twice and had an RBI. Logan and Hinderlider each had a double and single. Isabel Scales had two hits and an RBI.

Zimpleman allowed six runs on six hits with three strikeouts in the win.

LOGAN 10, BENTON CENTRAL 0

Logansport (19-5) won in seven innings at future Hoosier Conference opponent Benton Central.

Brooklynn Hagerty fired a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. She helped her own cause with a home run and single at the plate.

Kellyn Cripe had two hits and an RBI. Rylinn Spradling had a double and two RBIs. Teagan Wolf added a single and RBI.

Logan defeated visiting Northwestern 15-3 in five innings Thursday.

Hagerty went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and two RBIs. Cripe and Bella Nicoles had a double and single apiece. Aracyn Good, Amilia Zaragosa, Tiara Denny, Natalee Packard, Adrienne Scott and Rylinn Spradling each added a hit.

Packard allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out eight.

PIONEER 9, CULVER ACADEMIES 2

Class 2A No. 9 Pioneer (17-4) recorded the win on the road.

Lois Layer had a triple, double and run scored. She also drew the start on the mound and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in four innings. Katelynn Haynes closed it out with three perfect innings of relief.

Kamryn Newby had two hits and two RBIs. Kylie Attinger had a double and run scored. Haynes, Ava Beasy, Emma Sells, Addison Kennell, Casey Webb and Ava Ott each added a hit.