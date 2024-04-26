PREP ROUNDUP: Cass offense goes cold in league loss against Whitko

Apr. 25—The Lewis Cass Kings had been playing good baseball of late leading into the Whitko game but their offense fell flat Wednesday night.

The Kings' bats were as cold as the weather as they fell to the Wildcats, 7-2.

Cass (3-5, 1-2 TRC) was outhit 12-3 in the contest.

The Kings fell into a 2-0 hole when they answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Trevor Rowe drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on an RBI single Owen Cotner-Graves.

The Kings trailed 5-1 when they scored another run in the bottom of the fourth. Bryce Rudd led off the frame with a double. He advanced to third on a passed ball and later scored on a dropped third strike on a passed ball with two outs.

But the Wildcats plated two more runs in the top of the sixth to go on for the 7-2 victory.

Whitko senior Isaiah Cripe went the distance, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts. He threw 123 pitches in the game and was allowed to exceed 120 pitches since he was facing the final batter of the game when he went over that number. He has 44 strikeouts on the season and ranks eighth in Class 2A and 22nd in the state in strikeouts.

Nolan Hahn added a single for Cass.

Cotner-Graves allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. Griffin Wolf pitched four innings and allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Brennan Deeter pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Cass was coming off a 5-1 win over North Miami on Monday. Rowe had a double, single and RBI. Wyatt Orpurt had a single and three RBIs. Cotner-Graves, Deeter, Rudd and Riley Johnson each added a hit. Brody Williams allowed one unearned run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Wolf pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Cass was edged by Kokomo 4-3 last Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Cass travels to Logansport on Friday.

SOFTBALL

MCCUTCHEON 7, LOGAN 1

Logansport dropped to 11-3 and 1-2 in the NCC West with a loss at McCutcheon.

Freshman Brooklynn Hagerty took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

McCutcheon sophomore ace Kaidynn Peckinpaugh held the Berries to just four hits on the night.

Logansport managed just four hits on the night.

Kellyn Cripe had two hits and a walk. Hagerty hit a home run to center field. Aracyn Good added a double to left center.

GIRLS TENNIS

LOGAN 5, PERU 0

Logan (7-3) recorded a sweep at Peru's Thrush Courts.

Lydia Goad won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Lexi Brown won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Violet Pherson won by forfeit at No. 3 singles. Kate Maxson and Rylee Zimmerman won 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 at No. 1 doubles and Kate Barber and Goldie Kitchell won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

CASS 5, DELPHI 0

Cass recorded a sweep at Delphi.

Katie Hurst won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Eliana Cicalo won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Dixie Wagoner and Abbigail Hileman won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and Maci Garland and Maryn Zeck won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHFIELD 161, CASS 176

Rylan Stoler led Cass with a 41 in a match at Honeywell G.C. Garrett Helvie and Nolan Hines shot 44s and Brody Hillis 47.

"It was a chilly evening and many of our players had a tough night on the course," Cass coach T.J. Miley said.