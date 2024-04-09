PREP ROUNDUP: Cass baseball sweeps Argos to open season

Apr. 8—The Lewis Cass baseball team made quick work of Argos in a sweep on Saturday in Walton.

The Kings won game one 10-0 in six innings and won game two 13-0 in five innings.

Brody Williams pitched a no-hitter in the opener for the Kings (2-0). He walked two and struck out 13.

He helped his own cause going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Owen Cotner-Graves had a double, single and three RBIs. Wyatt Orpurt had a double and two RBIs. Wade Tocco, Brennan Deeter and Bryce Rudd each had a double and RBI. Riley Johnson added a single and run scored.

Curtis Henry pitched a one-hit shutout in game two. He had no walks and struck out 11.

Cotner-Graves had a home run, single and two RBIs in game two. Tocco had a triple, single and RBI. Johnson had two hits and three RBIs. Nolan Hahn had a single and two RBIs. Orpurt had a single and RBI. Williams added a single and run scored.

Cass travels to Oak Hill on Wednesday.

WESTERN 11, LOGAN 7

Western won the matchup of future Hoosier Conference opponents Friday night at Jim Turner Field.

It was a game of missed opportunities for the Berries (1-4) as they left the bases loaded four times, scoring only one run with the bases loaded on a Western walked batter. Logan managed just seven hits in the contest and struck out 15 times. Logan drew 10 walks and two hit by pitches.

Cooper Smith led the offense with three hits including a double and three RBIs. Bryson Herr had an RBI double. Cayden Walker had a hit, stole a base and scored a run. Deagan Kitchel added a hit, stole a base and scored twice. Jacob Fincher added a hit and courtesy runner Aiden Swank scored a run. Grady Alexander had a pinch hit RBI walk.

Smith got the start and allowed three runs on one hit, three walks and three hit batters in 2 2/3 innings. Josh Middleton allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, one walk and one hit batter in 1 1/3 innings. Jace Smith allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter in 2/3 of an inning. Micah Rogers allowed one unearned run on one hit, one walk and on hit batter with six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Logan pitchers walked eight Western hitters and hit six hitters in the contest.

Logan hosts McCutcheon Tuesday.

MANCHESTER SWEEPS CASTON

Manchester swept Caston by scores of 6-0 and 7-5 Saturday in Fulton.

The Comets (0-2) had five hits in the opener. Pete DuVall went 2-for-3 and Eli Holloway, Caleb Stinson and Grant Yadon each added a hit.

DuVall allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks, striking out four in seven innings.

Yadon and Edison Byrum each had two hits and an RBI in game two. Talon Zeider had two hits and a run scored. Stinson and Carson Harness each added a hit.

Zeider allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Harness allowed one run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

LOGAN SWEEPS TL

Logan swept Twin Lakes by scores of 10-0 and 3-0 in a doubleheader that was moved to Fincher Field on Saturday.

Natalee Packard was dominant for the Lady Berries, striking out 11 in a 10 to 0 victory. Packard surrendered 3 hits in five innings of work.

Logansport jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the first after Aracyn Good singled and then stole second base. Good scored on an RBI single by Kellyn Cripe. Brooklyn Hagerty then plated Cripe on a dinger over the left center field fence. Tatianna Jones then singled followed by a RBI triple by Bella Nicoles.

Logansport added to its lead in the second inning when Packard drove a RBI double to left scoring Good. Rylinn Spradling scored Jones with a safety squeeze in the third inning.

Logansport tallied 10 hits in the game. Cripe, Nicoles and Jones all had two hits apiece. Cripe and Hagerty were tough to handle in back to back in the lineup as both drove in two runs each. Good finished with three runs on the day out of the leadoff spot.

Hagerty dominated for the Lady Berries in game two, striking out 15 batters through seven innings. The freshman righthander allow one hit, no runs while walking two to notch the victory.

Jocelyn Vincent, Good, Packard, Jones and Tiara Denny each collected one hit in the win.

Packard tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Vincent tripled and scored on an RBI single by Jones. Jones then stole second base. Pinch-hitter Nicoles ripped an RBI single to complete the scoring for the day.

The Lady Berries (2-0) will be back in action Wednesday at Rochester.

PIONEER WINS 2

Pioneer defeated Rochester 8-7 and Carroll 12-6 Saturday in Flora.

Katelynn Haynes got the win in the circle for the Panthers against Rochester. Addie Cripe had two doubles, a single and an RBI. Ava Beasy had a double, single and two RBIs. Casey Webb had a double and two RBIs. Emma Sells had a single and RBI. Kylie Attinger, Hollie Zellers, Ava Ott and Addison Kennell each added a single.

Lois Layer got the win on the mound against Carroll, striking out eight. Attinger had a double, two singles and an RBI. Webb had a double and three RBIs. Sells and Cripe had two hits apiece. Zellers had a single and three RBIs. Layer had a single and two RBIs. Beasy, Kennell and Kamryn Newby each added a single.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Lewis Cass at 5 p.m.

CASS DROPS 2

Cass fell to Carroll 8-6 Friday in Flora and dropped a 12-2 decision at Mississinewa Saturday.

The Lady Kings couldn't overcome errors in the loss to Carroll. They were led in hitting by catcher Hannah Zamora, who went 2 for 4 with a triple. Ava Hubner, Kylie Logan and Heta Kosunen each recorded one hit.

Amma Fitzhugh pitched five innings. She struck out nine, walked two, gave eight runs but only two of those were earned. Alisha Toops came in for her first varsity appearance and struck out two and walked one in one scoreless inning.

The Lady Kings jumped out to an early 2-1 lead but couldn't hold on to it against Mississinewa. The Lady Kings gave up four runs in the bottom of the third and fourth and three more in the fifth.

Hubner hit a triple to the right field fence, and Kaitlyn Benner blooped one down the right field line.

Toops got her first varsity start of her career. She pitched three complete innings and gave up 5 runs (all earned), struck out one and walked four. Fitzhugh came in for one complete inning, and gave up 4 runs (0 earned). Benner got her first action of the year and gave up five runs (all earned).

The Lady Kings (0-2) will be in action Tuesday evening for their home opener against the Pioneer Panthers.

SOUTH CENTRAL 6, WINAMAC 3

Lexi Johnson held Winamac to just two hits while striking out 12 in South Central's win Saturday at WCHS.

Maggie Keller had a triple and RBI for the Warriors (1-1). Makayla Werner added a single. Linzy Walters added an RBI. Brooke Rausch, Isabelle Decker and Adrianna Hall each had a run scored.

Rausch allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits with three strikeouts in five innings. Hall allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.

ROCHESTER INVITE

Cass shot 341 to take fifth in the Rochester Invitational and Logansport shot 346 to finish eighth.

Garrett Helvie led Cass with an 80. Rylan Stoller shot 82, Michael Myers 85 and Brody Hillis 94.

Graham Taylor shot 79 to lead the Berries. He was followed by Logan Lange (91), Louis Rozzi (92) and Evan Brandstatter (94).

LOGAN INVITE

Cass placed third and Logan placed fifth.

Lydia Goad went 2-1 at No. 1 singles for the Berries. Lexi Brown (2S), Kate Barber (3S), Kate Maxson/Rylee Zimmerman (1D) and Goldie Kitchel/Kaylynn Filmore (2D, first varsity win) went 1-2.

Chesterton won with 75 points, followed by LaPorte (43), Cass (24), Benton Central (20), Logan (16), Twin Lakes (16), Logan, Rossville (8) and Carroll (2).