Prep roundup: Carthage girls' basketball season ends at district tournament

Mar. 2—REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team kept pace early but eventually suffered a season-ending 63-31 loss to Republic in the first round of the Class 6 District 12 tournament on Monday at Republic High School.

The two teams were deadlocked at 12-12 before Republic went on a 40-13 run in the middle quarters to pull away for good.

Carthage finished the season with a 15-11 record.

"We played a great first quarter and even started the second quarter well," Carthage coach Scott Moore said. "Then Republic made a big run, and we weren't able to answer that with a run if our own. Credit to Republic for playing well and weathering our initial attack. I just wish we would've made another run back at them to start the second half."

Hailey Fullerton paced the scoring for Carthage with 13 points, while Kianna Yates added eight points. Katie Crowe and Brinna Ream tallied four points apiece, and Sophie Shannon chipped in two points.

Republic had four players score in double figures in Kaemyn Bekemeier (19), Jazzy Kirby (12), Kaitlyn Ragsdale (11) and Rylinn Finley (11).

"I hate that this is the last impression the seniors will have of their careers," Moore said. "It will sting for a while. Fortunately, we had many better nights and happier memories that they will be able to look back on fondly when they think about their careers as Carthage Lady Tigers."

Second-seeded Republic advanced to the district final to take on top-seeded Kickapoo, which defeated Joplin 88-28, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Joplin capped its hoops season with a 7-19 record.

Webb City girls eliminate Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — Jaydee Dude made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points to help lead Webb City to an 11-point triumph over Nevada in the first round of the Class 5 District 12 tournament.

The Cardinals advanced to the district championship game to take on Carl Junction, a 66-31 victor over Harrisonville, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carl Junction High School.

Webb City fell in a 13-8 hole by the end of the first period before going on a 17-7 run in the second to take a five-point lead into halftime. The Cardinals outscored Nevada 17-14 in both the third and fourth quarters.

Kate Brownfield and Sierra Kimbrough also scored in double figures for Webb City (10-14) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Tylin Heathman paced the scoring for Nevada (11-13) with 19 points.

Carl Junction girls thump Harrisonville

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction outscored Harrisonville 51-16 in the final three quarters to run away with a lopsided victory over Harrisonville in the first round of the Class 5 District 12 tournament.

The Bulldogs (16-8) got a game-high 33 points from Destiny Buerge, while Jessa Hylton added 11 points and Hali Shorter, who made three 3s, chipped in nine.

Carl Junction went on a 24-8 run in the second period to take a 39-23 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs then went on a 23-8 surge in the third quarter before holding Harrisonville scoreless in the fourth.

Kaplyn Vadendaele led the scoring for Harrisonville with 31 points.