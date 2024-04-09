PREP ROUNDUP: Brewer softball gets win over Danville

Apr. 9—SOMERVILLE — Gracie Lawrence pitched a complete game to lead Brewer in a 6-2 win over Danville in high school softball on Monday.

Lawrence worked seven innings in the circle, allowing two runs and a pair of walks while striking out 10.

Taylor Pellem had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Ava Walls added a hit and two RBIs. Braelynn Reed drove in one run, and Breia Rusk had a pair of hits, including one double.

Isabella Guest led Danville with three hits.

—

Austin 5, Sparkman 4: Abbey Lindsey hit a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Austin an area win on Monday.

Linsey pitched all seven innings to earn the win for the Black Bears, allowing three earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts. Lyndi Perkins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

—

Cold Springs 6, Falkville 5: Kasey Foote doubled and drove in two runs for Falkville in a close game on Monday.

Madison Veal, Grace Rowe, Hope McClanahan and Abbey Grace Tomlin had two hits each for the Blue Devils, who outhit Cold Springs 12-10 for the game.

—

Good Hope 9, East Lawrence 6: Callie Pittman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for East Lawrence on Monday.

Emma Coan had a triple and one RBI for the Eagles, while Kensley Bowling added a hit and one RBI. Kelsi Whitehead had two hits.

—

Columbia 4, Clements 3: Bella Mann had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Clements against Class 6A Columbia on Monday.

Sarah Jo Moss had two hits for the Colts, while Madison Pope added a hit and two stolen bases.

—

Baseball

—

Decatur Heritage 9, Danville 1: Bryant Sparkman went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage on Monday.

Bo Mitchell had four hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Eagles, while Paxton Tarver, Ford Sparkman and Brady Wilson added one hit and one RBI each. Mitchell pitched all seven innings, allowing one run while striking out nine.

—

Athens Bible School 2, Skyline 1: Luke Murrell singled home a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel Athens Bible to a key area win on Monday.

The second game of the area doubleheader was due to darkness and the two teams will play either one or two games to decide the area champion today at Skyline.

Murrell finished with four hits and two RBIs for the Trojans. He also pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out 14.

—

Lindsay Lane 4-18, Falkville 3-1: Alexander Cook tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Lindsay Lane in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.

Micah Rasnake had one hit and one RBI for the Lions and Grayson Miller pitched five innings of relief for the win, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts.

Owen Teague doubled and drove in a run for Falkville. Bryant Owens had one double for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Fowler, Briley Tomlin and Clay Fitzgerald added one hit each.

Cook had four hits and two RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane in the finale. Dawson Fowler had two hits for Falkville.

—

Whitesburg Christian 11, Hatton 1: Jalen Heaps singled and drove in one run for Hatton on Monday.

Taegen Burleson had a double for the Hornets, while Parker Huff, Alex Brackin and Owen Brackin added one hit each.

—

Bob Jones 3, Athens 1: Walker Fleming led Athens with two hits and one RBI against one of the highest-ranked teams in Class 7A.

Jack Elliott added a pair of singles for the Golden Eagles, while Austin Uptain had one double.

—

Soccer

—

West Morgan girls 5, Brooks 0: Madison Parker scored three three goals and assisted on another in a big win for West Morgan on Monday in Class 4A, Area 7 play.

Kierra Hammonds had one goal and one assist for the Rebels, while Myra Ramos added one goal. Alexandra Rodriguez and Jennifer Ascencio had one assist each and Maddie Parker was in goal for the shutout.

West Morgan (7-8) continues play today against Mars HIll at Jack Allen.