PREP ROUNDUP: Braves girls tennis rolls to semistate

May 23—Terre Haute South's girls tennis team advanced to the semistate with a 3-2 victory over Brownsburg to win the Terre Haute North regional.

The Braves won their 26th all-time regional championship. That's third all-time in IHSAA history. Only Munster (33) and Homestead (27, they also won their regional on Wednesday) have more titles.

Individual results for South were not available at press time.

South (20-6) will play Floyd Central at 11 a.m. at the Jasper Semistate on Saturday. South defeated the Highlanders 3-2 in the regular season.

If South advances, it will play in the state tournament at Carmel on May 31.

Softball

Class 2A South Knox Sectional

—Sullivan 10, Mitchell 0 — At Verne, the Golden Arrows had a steady stream of runs to overwhelm the Bluejackets to win the South Knox Sectional.

Kate Ridgway struck out 10 and didn't allow a hit in the five-inning contest. Mylee Vandeventer was 3-for-4 and Jaylynn Hobbs had four RBI, including a home run.

Sullivan (25-4) will play at North Posey on Tuesday in a regional contest. North Posey won the Forest Park Sectional with a 10-0 win against Evansville Mater Dei.

Class A White River Valley Sectional

—Clay City 10, Shakamak 0 — At Switz City, Lizzy Sinders struck out 11 and was 3-for-4 as the Class A No. 2 Eels advanced to Thursday's sectional championship game with a five-inning victory.

Faith Mitchell, Karlee Smith and Abi Shearer were all 2-for-3 as Smith added three RBI and Shearer had two RBI. Lexi Thompson also hit a home run for Clay City, now 21-1.

—North Central 10, Cloverdale 0 — At Switz City, the Thunderbirds also rolled to the WRV sectional title game. North Central takes a 13-8 record into the title game against Clay City. The Eels won the regular season game 11-1.

Tuesday

Class A Riverton Parke Sectional

—Riverton Parke 13, LCC 3 — At Mecca, the Panthers rolled into Thursday's sectional championship game. They will play North Vermillion — 13-12 winners over Covington — at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Baseball

Class 2A Greencastle Sectional

—Parke Heritage 4, North Putnam 3 — At Greencastle, the Wolves advanced to Monday's sectional semifinal in walk-off fashion in eight innings. Parke Heritage (13-12) will play Cloverdale on Monday.

Class 2A Sullivan Sectional

—Linton 3, Eastern Greene 2 — At Sullivan, Tyson Walker scored the winning run for the Miners in the seventh as Linton beat county rivals Eastern.

Linton (10-10) advanced to play South Knox, who were 7-0 winners over North Knox in the nightcap.

Class A Shakamak Sectional

—Shakamak 15, WRV 0 — At Jasonville, Jaden Johnson had three RBI for the Lakers as they rolled in their sectional opener.

Shakamak (18-7) will play Bloomfield in a sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. on Monday.

—Bloomfield 4, Clay City 2 — At Jasonville, the Cardinals advanced in a tight victory over the Eels.