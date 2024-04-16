Prep Roundup: Boone picks up pair of wins; Lady Warriors blast Falcons

(WJHL) – District action is heating up on the high school diamond, as school in Tennessee and Virginia reach the back-half of the regular season slate.

In Gray, Daniel Boone baseball scored early against Science Hill to prevail, 8-2.

Things got tight for Tennessee High in Bristol, but the Vikings managed to hold on for a 10-9 win over district foe Elizabethton.

On the softball side of things, the Lady Blazers won a pitchers duel with rival David Crockett, 1-0.

Wise Central jumped all over Abingdon on the road, 13-3.

OTHER SCORES:

Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 4 (SB/Game 1)

West Ridge 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1 (SB/Game 2)

South Greene 19, University High 2 (SB)

Patrick Henry 8, Chilhowie 2 (SB)

Dobyns-Bennett 9, West Ridge 4 (BASE)

West Greene 6, Hampton 0 (BASE)

Happy Valley 8, South Greene 4 (BASE)

Greeneville 14, Cherokee 0 (BASE)

Volunteer 11, Claiborne 2 (BASE)

Union 7, John Battle 5 (BASE)

Chilhowie 6, Patrick Henry 0 (BASE)

Gate City 2, Wise Central 2 (GSOC)

John Battle 3, Lee High 1 (GSOC)

Gate City 5, Wise Central 0 (BSOC)

Honaker 6, Holston 1 (BSOC)

John Battle 4, Lee High 1 (BSOC)

