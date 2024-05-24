PREP ROUNDUP: Bloomington schools dominate regional track

May 23—Nolan Hackleman of North Putnam won the long jump Thursday night at the Bloomington North Regional for boys high school track and field, the only winner who had competed at Terre Haute North a week earlier.

Terre Haute South got second-place finishes from Ethan Aidoo in the 1,600-meter run (he was also third in the 800) and Jaston Wyke in pole vault, and Zane Catlin of Sullivan was runner-up in the 200-meter dash after being disqualified in the 100-meter trials.

The Braves were fourth in the team standings, but the two Bloomington schools dominated the team competition. Sullivan tied for ninth, Northview was 15th, North Putnam and South Putnam tied for 16th, Bloomfield was 21st, Greencastle and Clay City tied for 27th, WRV was 29th and South Vermillion tied for 31st.

Top three performers in each event are automatically qualfied for the state finals at Indiana University.

Team scores — Bloomington North 153, Bloomington South 96.5, Martinsville 33, Terre Haute South 32, Jennings County 31.5, Seymour 29, Springs Valley 28, Brownstown Central 19, Sullivan 18, Henryville 18, Orleans 17, Edgewood 17, Charlestown 15, Silver Creek 13, Northview 12, North Putnam 11, South Putnam 11, Mitchell 10, Trinity Lutheran 9, Owen Valley 8, Bloomfield 7, Bedford North Lawrence 6, Jeffersonville 5, Eastern (Pekin) 4, Madison 4, Austin 4, Greencastle 3, Clay City 3, Eastern Greene 2, White River Valley 2, Salem 1, Scottsburg 1, South Vermillion 1.

4x800 — Bloomington North 7:49.22, 4. Northview (Douglas Dillman, Clint Mager, Connor Propst, Jcim Grant) 8:18.24, 6. South Putnam (Gabe Feltner, Emilio Gallegos, Evan Hinkle, Keaton Chew) 8:24.80, 8. Terre Haute South (Noah Price, Braeden Chastain, Tyreese Brannon, Owen Frazier) 8:29.96, 11. Greencastle (Daniel Dinn, Landon Miller, Caleb Edwards, Charlie Menzel) 8:35.66.

100 — Jaidyn Johnson (BN) 10.43, 11. A.J. Watkins (THS) 11.49, 15. Zy'eiar White (THS) 11.73, Zane Catlin (Sul) DQ.

HH — D'Andre Black (BS) 14.41, 6. Josh Morgan (THS) 15.76, 8. Cooper Bock (Sul) 16.05, 10. Ethan Edwards (CC) 16.32.

200 — Johnson (BN) 21.59, Catlin (Sul) 22.10, 11. Colton Bath (Nv) 23.17, 14. Bock (Sul) 23.64.

1,600 — Martin Barco (Mart) 4:13.28, Ethan Aidoo (THS) 4:14.06, 7. Grant (Nv) 4:29.11, 15. Oliven Lee (Terre Haute North) 4:48.46.

4x100 — Jennings County 43.12, 4. Sullivan (Z.Catlin, John Taft, Lloyd Hauger, Chase Catlin) 43.78, 7. Northview (Bobby Styck, Bath, Jace Deakins, Tanner Hayes) 44.09, 9. Greencastle (Garret Cooper, Clay Glessner, Ian Williamson, Bryceton Nunn) 45.15, Terre Haute South DNS.

400 — Camran Mitchell (Char) 48.79, 6. Stephen Markle (THS) 50.63, 13. Zach Abel (THN) 53.03, 14. Jake Price (THS) 53.18.

IH — Black (BS) 39.54, 6. Preston Heiliger (Nv) 41.84, 10. Edwards (CC) 43.62, 12. Bock (Sul) 45.37.

800 — Barco (Mart) 1:52.17, 3. Aidoo (THS) 1:55.24, 7. Jake Antibus (WRV) 1:57.98, 11. Grant (Nv) 2:01.38, 14. Jaxson Kyrouac (West Vigo) 2:07.08.

3,200 — Ryan Rheam (BS) 9:09.16, 11. Aiden Miller (THS) 9:58.01, 16. Braden Fears (THS) 10:21.61.

4x400 — Bloomington North 3:22.68, 6. Terre Haute South (Markle, J.Price, N.Price, Aidoo) 3:29.18, 10. Terre Haute North (Daniel Vicino, Cam Bacon, Lee, Abel) 3:37.28, 14. Northview (Grant, Nathan Kellar, Peyton McCollum, Camden Parkey) 3:40.58.

HJ — Amare Draughn (BN) 6-4, 9. Jaylen Wells (THS) 6-0, 12. Hayden Meredith (SP) 5-10, 14. Cameron Umphries (WV) 5-8, Morgan (THS) and Cooper (G) NH.

LJ — Nolan Hackleman (NP) 21-9.5, 8. Matthew Farrington (NP) 20-5.25, 12. Hayes (Nv) 19-7.25.

D — Nate Robertson (Mit) 165-9, 3. Nolan Hughes (Bloom) 155-11, 6. Edwards (CC) 147-8, 8. Lane Milner (SV) 142-5, 9. John Powers (WRV) 140-11, 10. Ryan Hescher (THS) 139-3, 16. Ben Teipen (SP) 124-6.

SP — Max Wynalda (BN) 57-11.5, 2. Keenan Mowery-Shields (SP) 54-11, 8. Hughes (Bloom) 48-7.5, 9. Kai Moore (Nv) 47-10, 13. Hescher (THS) 46-1.5.

PV — Landon Dobbs (Hen) 15-6, 2. Jaston Wyke (THS) 13-3, 5. Isaac Bedwell (Sul) 12-6, Harrison Tyler (Cloverdale) and C.Catlin (Sul) NH.

Baseball

—Northview 7, Indian Creek 1 — At Spencer, the Knights upset the Western Indiana Conference runners-up in a Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional semifinal game on Friday.

Northview and Edgewood play for the championship on Monday.

Golf

—Arrows play well — At High Pointe Country Club, Sullivan defeated North Knox 174-202 in a dual match Thursday.

Hunter Pirtle of the Golden Arrows was medalist with a 41 as Sullivan shot its best score of the season.