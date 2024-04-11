PREP ROUNDUP: Big inning sends McCutcheon past Logan in series opener

Apr. 10—The Logansport Berries were hoping with their ace on the mound they'd be in a good position to record a win against McCutcheon on Tuesday night.

But Dylan Pearson wasn't as sharp as he was in his first outing against Lafayette Jeff last week when he fired a one-hit, 11-strikeout shutout in a 9-0 win.

Against the Mavericks he allowed seven runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. The Berries had a good night offensively and the game was tied 7-7 after five complete.

But the Mavericks erupted for 10 runs in the sixth against the Berries' bullpen as walks continued to take a toll. The Mavs needed just three hits in the inning to score 10 runs. They held on for an 18-9 victory to take the first of a two-game set.

Pearson (1-1) walked four and struck out one.

"He obviously was struggling a little bit from the start," Logan coach Dan Frye said. "We were trying and hoped he would find it and keep us in the game. He battled but he wasn't as sharp as he normally was. I just told him there'd be better days ahead. Hopefully we'll get going within the next time."

The Mavericks (4-0, 1-0 NCC) entered with wins over Cathedral, Huntington North and Crown Point to start the year. The Berries outhit the Mavs 13-12 but couldn't overcome allowing 12 walks.

"We just can't defend ball four, ball eight," Frye said. "And we did have a few miscues defensively.

"This is on us. We were in the game and we struggled on the pitcher's mound. I'm not sure how many runs came via the walk. With the number of runs we scored it's probably not a game if we do what we have to do on the pitcher's mound. I'd rather give up 20 hits and losing rather than give up ball four. There's nothing we can do with that. We have to throw the ball in the strike zone."

Pearson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Berries (1-5, 1-2) at the plate. Bryson Herr went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Deagan Kitchel had a double, single and RBI. Cooper Smith had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jace Smith had a double and RBI. Hudson McKinney had a single and RBI. Cayden Walker and Carson Dubes each added a hit.

After an 18-9 game Tuesday, McCutcheon defeated Logansport 6-4 Wednesday to complete the sweep. It was a 2-2 game going into the bottom of the sixth when the Mavs struck for four runs. The Berries answered with two runs in the top of the seventh before their rally fell short. Coverage of the game will appear in Thursday's paper.

DELPHI 11, PIONEER 6

Delphi (2-3) recorded a win at Pioneer (0-2).

Hunter Wadrei had two home runs, a single and seven RBIs to lead the Oracles. Chase Almager had three hits and three runs scored.

Brayden Erickson had two home runs and four RBIs for the Panthers. Eli Guffey had a double, two singles and an RBI.

Noah Miller allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three walks, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings for the Panthers. Dawson Eggers allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Eli Nicoll allowed two runs on three hits in one inning.

Pioneer opened with a 2-1 loss at Kouts on Saturday. Erickson pitched six innings of no-hit ball with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Jacob Spencer allowed two runs on two hits and one walk in a third of an inning.

Pioneer scored a run in the top of the seventh before Kouts answered with two in the bottom of the frame.

Lucas Perry had a single and run scored for the Panthers. Guffey, Spencer and Miller each added a hit.

SOFTBALL

CASS 12, PIONEER 11

Cass erased a 10-2 deficit in a win over Pioneer in Walton.

The Kings plated eight runs in the sixth to erase the deficit and tie the game at 10-all. After the Panthers answered with a run in the seventh, the Kings scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to win in a walkoff.

Amma Fitzhugh had a home run, double and four RBIs for the Lady Kings (1-2). Ally Berry hit a home run. Ava Hubner had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Benner, Alisyia Zamora, Brailyn Adams, Emma Hildebrand and Laney Davis each added a hit.

Fitzhugh allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts in five innings. Alisha Toops allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and eight walks in two innings.

Casey Webb had a home run and two RBIs for the Panthers (2-1). Lois Layer had a triple, double, single and three RBIs. Kylie Attinger had two hits and three runs scored. Ava Beasy had a single and three RBIs. Emma Sells had a single and RBI. Addie Cripe added a single and two runs scored.

Katelynn Haynes allowed 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits, striking out three in 5 2/3 innings. Layer allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts in one inning.

CASTON 16, CULVER 0

Addison Zimpleman fired a one-hit shutout as Class A No. 5 Caston (2-0, 1-0 HNAC) rolled to a five-inning win in Fulton.

Zimpleman walked four and struck out eight. She added a single, two RBIs and three runs scored at the plate.

Kylee Logan had a home run, double, single and six RBIs to lead the Comets at the plate. Alexa Finke had two hits and three runs scored. Madi Douglass and Macee Hinderlider each added a hit.

ROCHESTER 3, WINAMAC 0

Rochester freshman Bria Rensberger pitched a two-hit shutout with one walk and 12 strikeouts to lead the Zebras to a win over the visiting Warriors.

The Zebras plated all three runs in the bottom of the third.

Brooke Rausch held Rochester to three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five in six innings.

Maggie Smith and Corrin Combs each had a hit for Winamac.

GIRLS TENNIS

CASS 4, EASTERN 1

For Cass, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Eliana Cicalo won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles and Maryn Zeck and Nia Maroney prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

LOGAN 3, TWIN LAKES 2

Lydia Goad won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Berries. Kate Maxson and Rylee Zimmerman won 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Goldie Kitchell and Violet Pherson won 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.