Prep Roundup: Betsy, Bucs win district baseball titles on Monday

(WJHL) — It was a busy night in Northeast Tennessee, as spring sports forged ahead with district playoff action on the diamond and the pitch.

ETSU Buccaneers sweep VMI in their home series Season Finale

A District 1-3A championship was on the line in Elizabethton where the Cyclones hosted David Crockett in the District 1-3A championship game. Both teams were coming off victories over Tennessee High, the No. 1 ranked team in the state.

The Pioneers would have to beat the Cyclones twice if they wanted the championship but they were unable to get it done as Elizabethton took home the crown 6-3. Both squads will begin play in the Region Tournament at Tusculum University on Friday.

In District 1-1A, the University High Bucs have been rolling over opponents – and Monday night they did the same behind the arm of Sam Martin and the swings of Cooper Stevenson and Peter Boynewicz. The Bucs went on to shutout the Huskies, 9-0, to claim the district championship.

On the softball field, it was Science Hill facing Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-4A semifinals. This time around, it was pitching duel behind the Tribe’s Julianne Tipton, who ended with 10 strikeouts, and the Hilltoppers Isabel Meeks, who had a solid outing for the Lady ’Toppers – throwing six strikeouts and giving up just five hits. After a tie in the 7th inning, D-B would get a sac fly by Claudia Maness, as Dobyns-Bennett held on to win 3-2 in nine innings.

Science Hill will face West Ridge in an elimination game on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the Tribe will meet top-seed Daniel Boone in a winner’s bracket matchup at 5 p.m.

In District 1-3A, Julie Maupin blasted a three-run homer to lift David Crockett over Elizabethton in a semifinal battle, 5-2. The Lady Pioneers will tangle with the district’s top seed, Tennessee High, at 6:30 in Bristol.

On the pitch, Science Hill boy’s soccer rolled past Daniel Boone in a district semifinal at Indian Highland Park, 9-1. The ‘Toppers will face Dobyns-Bennett in Wednesday’s Big 4 championship match, after the Tribe trounced West Ridge, 9-1.

OTHER SCORES:

Unicoi Co. 13, Sullivan East 0 (SB – D1-3A – Suspended and will resume Tues. at 5 p.m.)

West Greene 19, Happy Valley 18 (SB – D1-2A)

Chuckey-Doak 15, Hampton 5 (SB – D1-2A)

Greeneville-Volunteer (SB – D2-3A – PPD to Tues. at 3:30 p.m.)

John Battle 6, Lee High 5 (SB)

Marion 5, Tazewell 1 (BASE)

Gate City 14, Ridgeview 0 (BASE)

Chuckey-Doak 4, West Greene 0 (BSOC – D1-1A)

University High 7, Cumberland Gap 0 (BSOC – D1-1A)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.