PREP ROUNDUP: Berries top Kings in baseball

Apr. 26—The Logansport baseball team defeated Lewis Cass 9-1 Friday night at Jim Turner Field.

Carson Dubes went the distance on the mound for the Berries (7-9). The junior lefthander allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Cooper Smith had a triple, double and three RBIs to lead the Logansport offense. Deagan Kitchel had a triple, single and two RBIs. Dubes and Isaac Russell each had a single and RBI. Jake Fincher added a single.

Wyatt Orpurt drew the start for the Kings (3-6) and allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. Kaison Hipsher-Walker allowed three runs (none earned) on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. Curtis Henry pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Orpurt had an RBI single for the Kings. Trevor Rowe had a single and run scored. Bryce Rudd, Brody Williams and Nolan Hahn each added a single.

WINAMAC 6, CULVER 0

Winamac moved to 5-3 and 4-1 in the HNAC with a win at Culver.

Junior Brody Wenzler pitched a one-hit shutout. He walked two and struck out 12.

He also led the Warriors at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Brayden Mathias had two hits. John Malchow had a double and RBI. Addison Allen and Wyatt Wheeler each added a single and run scored.

LAVILLE 2, CASTON 0

Lucas Plummer and Andrew Wolford combined on a no-hitter of visiting Caston.

Plummer pitched the first six innings, allowing five walks while striking out 11. Wolford struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh. The Lancers committed two errors.

Pete DuVall went the distance for the Comets, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

The Lancers scored a run in the second and another in the third.

SOFTBALL

LOGANSPORT 6, WINAMAC 0

Logansport recorded a win at Winamac's new field on Thursday.

Junior Natalee Packard pitched a shutout for the Berries (12-3). She allowed five hits while striking out five.

The Berries picked up a run in the first when Aracyn Good led off the game with a line drive single to left. She later scored on a Winamac error.

Logansport scored again in the second inning after back-to-back singles by Tiara Denny and Adrienne Scott put runners on first and second. Good then hit an RBI single to center scoring Denny.

In the third inning, Bella Nicoles singles to center to lead off the inning. Packard then launched a home run off the left field foul pole to give the Lady Berries a 4-0 lead.

Logansport added another run in the fourth when Kellyn Cripe singled to left with one out. Cripe scored from first on a hit and run on Nicoles' double to right center.

Logansport's final run scored when Jocelynn Vincent singled and later scored from second on an infield single by Denny in the seventh.

Offensively for the Lady Berries, Scott, Good, Denny and Nicoles collected two hits apiece. Packard hit a home run. Cripe, Brooklynn Hagerty and Vincent each added a hit.

Maggie Smith, Maggie Keller, Isabelle Decker, Linzy Walters and Lauren Bruce each had a hit for Winamac.

Brooke Rausch allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks in five innings. Adrianna Hall allowed one run on three hits in two innings.

PIONEER 13, NORTH JUDSON 11

Class 2A No. 9 Pioneer trailed 10-0 in the third inning before coming back to beat visiting North Judson.

Casey Webb went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Panthers (11-2, 4-0 HNAC). Emma Sells went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Addie Cripe and Ava Ott had two hits apiece.

Lois Layer went the distance on the mound, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 16 hits and four walks, striking out five.

CASTON 6, NORTH MIAMI 4

Freshman Natalie Warner pitched Class A No. 4 Caston (10-3) to a win over possible sectional opponent North Miami (0-9) in Fulton.

Warner allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in seven innings.

She helped her own cause with two hits. Isabel Scales had two hits and three RBIs. Macee Hinderlider had a single and two RBIs. Alexa Finke, Madi Douglass and Kylee Logan each added a hit.

BOYS GOLF

LOGANSPORT 167, MACONAQUAH 222

Logansport (2-0) recorded a win at Dykeman Park.

Freshmen Graham Taylor, Evan Brandstatter and Louis Rozzi each shot 41 to lead the Berries and share medalist honors.

Other scores for the Berries included Eli Baldwin (44), Logan Lange (45), Kyle Rozzi (46), Dylan Hamm (47), Jacob Taylor (55), Cole Jones (59) and Enrique Quinones (66).

WESTERN 155, CASS 168

Western turned in a sharp performance to beat Lewis Cass in a dual match on the front nine at Logansport G.C.

Brody Fisher led the Panthers and won medalist with a 1-over 36, Landen Gibbs-Whalen fired a 38, Callen Szerdy shot a 40 and Maddox Williams shot a 41.

For Cass, Garrett Helvie overcame a triple bogey on his first hole to shoot a team-best 39. Nolan Hines followed with a 41 and Rylan Stoller, Michael Myers and Brody Hillis all shot 44s.

GIRLS TENNIS

LOGANSPORT 3, MCCUTCHEON 2

Seniors Lydia Goad, Lexi Brown and Kate Barber had wins at 1, 2 and 3 singles in the Berries' NCC win at McCutcheon.