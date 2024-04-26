Prep roundup: Ben Wartinger's big day leads Ridgeline baseball over North Central; Maliyah Mann homers twice, throws one-hitter for U-Hi softball

Apr. 25—Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League. For all the box scores and recaps, please click here/

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 20, North Central 5 (5): Ben Wartinger had four hits and eight RBIs and the visiting Falcons (1306, 13-3) beat the Wolfpack (2-16, 1-15). Kian Carruthers led NC with two hits and three RBIs. Easton Amend added three hits and eight RBIs for Ridgeline.

Gonzaga Prep 13, Central Valley 3: Anthony Karis had two hits, a home run and triple, and the Bullpups (15-4, 13-3) beat the visiting Bears (8-9, 8-8). Kamden Lanphere had three hits for Central Valley.

University 6, Mead 5 (9): Shaun Lee hit a walk-off single in extra innings and the Titans (10-9, 9-7) beat the visiting Panthers (13-6, 11-5). David Barnes led Mead with three hits. Marco Longo and Logan Spradling added three hits apiece for University.

Cheney 6, Ferris 3: Brayden Martin had two hits and two runs and the visiting Blackhawks (6-12, 5-11) beat the Saxons (2-16, 2-14). Harper Dissmore threw six innings for Ferris with no earned runs.

Mt. Spokane 10, Lewis and Clark 4: Andrew Rayment had a triple, two RBIs, and drew three walks to push the visiting Wildcats (15-4, 13-3) past the Tigers (6-12, 5-11). Kyle Wilkinson led LC with two hits, including a double. Mt. Spokane scored five runs in the first inning.

NEA

Colville 6, Freeman 5: Kyle Bradfield went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (10-11, 7-5) beat the visiting Scotties (12-6, 7-4) in a Northeast A League game on Thursday. Ethan Redfield went 3 for 3 with three runs for Colville. Jack Florence led Freeman going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

Nonleague

Pullman 3, Othello 2: Joey Hecker had an RBI single and scored a run and the Greyhounds (12-3) beat the visiting Huskies (14-2).

Deer Park 13, Timberlake 3: Brock Berger had two hits, three runs and three RBIs and the Stags (13-5) beat the visiting Tigers (8-8-1). Zach Blansfield led Timberlake with two RBIs and a double.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

University 20, Cheney 0 (5): Maliyah Mann had three hits, including two home runs and six RBIs to push the visiting Titans (16-0, 14-0) past the Blackhawks (9-7, 9-5). Mann also threw a five-inning one-hitter. Kaidyn Howard added four hits for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 12, Ferris 0 (5): Mckenzie Morris had three hits, three RBIs, and two runs scored and the visiting Wildcats (14-2, 13-1) beat the Saxons (7-9, 6-8). Addison Jay added three hits and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 10, Gonzaga Prep 7: Aaliyah Yeldon had three hits, including a home run, and the visiting Falcons (7-8, 7-7) used an eight-run seventh inning to beat the Bullpups (2-15, 2-12). Emma De Leon led G-Prep with a home run, double, three RBIs and three runs.

Lewis and Clark 11, North Central 10: Rhiannon Kilgore hit for the cycle and the Tigers (3-10, 3-10) used an error to score the walk-off run against the visiting Wolfpack (0-13, 0-13). Zoe Nowaski led NC with two hits and two runs. Jillian Hatch added three hits and three runs for LC.

Mead 13, Central Valley 3: Bella Brischle had two hits with a double and four RBIs and the Panthers (11-5, 10-4) beat the visiting Bears (5-11, 5-9). Ellie Taylor, Kaelin Knott-Harmer, and Vivian Tran had two hits apiece to lead CV.

Spring boys soccer

GSL 2A

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: Evan French scored three goals with two assists, Clarens Dollin added two goals with two assists and the visiting Greyhounds (12-1-2, 9-0) beat the Highlanders (6-9, 4-5).

East Valley 4, Rogers 0: The Knights (8-7, 5-4) beat the visiting Pirates (4-11, 1-8). Details were unavailable.

NEA

Northwest Christian 4, Deer Park 2: Lincoln Crockett scored two goals with one assist and the Crusaders (10-4, 9-2) beat the visiting Stags (5-8, 5-6)

Riverside 2, Lakeside 1: Jake Gaffeney scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and the visiting Rams (10-3, 9-3) beat the Eagles (6-8, 6-5).

Newport 1, Colville 0 (F): The visiting Crimson Hawks () forfeited their game against the Grizzlies ().