Prep Roundup: Battle back in the win column; Lady Toppers beat D-B
(WJHL) – There was high school diamond action on both sides of the state line on Tuesday night.
John Battle baseball rebounded from a Monday loss with big victory over Ridgeview, 12-2.
In the Volunteer State, Daniel Boone went on the road and knocked off Dobyns-Bennett, 3-2.
Tennessee High earned the sweep of Elizabethton with a 5-2 victory.
The Lady Vikings prevailed over Sullivan East in the Gabby Kennedy Memorial Softball Game, 10-0.
Science Hill softball scored early and often to take down district rival Dobyns-Bennett, 11-6.
OTHER SCORES:
West Greene 8, Hampton 6 (SB/Game 1)
West Greene 16, Hampton 6 (SB/Game 2)
Greeneville 12, Cherokee 3 (SB)
John Battle 12, Ridgeview 7 (SB)
Science Hill 10, West Ridge 0 (BASE)
University High 13, North Greene 2 (BASE)
West Greene 4, Hampton 0 (BASE)
South Greene 11, Happy Valley 1 (BASE)
Cherokee 13, Claiborne 3 (BASE)
Unaka 17, FCA Flames 15 (BASE)
Gate City 14, Wise Central 1 (BASE)
Chuckey-Doak 3, Morristown East 3 (BSOC)
Greeneville 6, Cherokee 0 (BSOC)
John Battle 8, Ridgeview 0 (BSOC)
John Battle 6, Ridgeview 0 (GSOC)
