Prep Roundup: Battle back in the win column; Lady Toppers beat D-B

(WJHL) – There was high school diamond action on both sides of the state line on Tuesday night.

John Battle baseball rebounded from a Monday loss with big victory over Ridgeview, 12-2.

In the Volunteer State, Daniel Boone went on the road and knocked off Dobyns-Bennett, 3-2.

Tennessee High earned the sweep of Elizabethton with a 5-2 victory.

The Lady Vikings prevailed over Sullivan East in the Gabby Kennedy Memorial Softball Game, 10-0.

Science Hill softball scored early and often to take down district rival Dobyns-Bennett, 11-6.

OTHER SCORES:

West Greene 8, Hampton 6 (SB/Game 1)

West Greene 16, Hampton 6 (SB/Game 2)

Greeneville 12, Cherokee 3 (SB)

John Battle 12, Ridgeview 7 (SB)

Science Hill 10, West Ridge 0 (BASE)

University High 13, North Greene 2 (BASE)

West Greene 4, Hampton 0 (BASE)

South Greene 11, Happy Valley 1 (BASE)

Cherokee 13, Claiborne 3 (BASE)

Unaka 17, FCA Flames 15 (BASE)

Gate City 14, Wise Central 1 (BASE)

Chuckey-Doak 3, Morristown East 3 (BSOC)

Greeneville 6, Cherokee 0 (BSOC)

John Battle 8, Ridgeview 0 (BSOC)

John Battle 6, Ridgeview 0 (GSOC)

