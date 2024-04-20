Prep Roundup: Bath softball edges Elida
Apr. 20—SOFTBALL
Bath 9, Elida 8
Addi Gibson hit a home run in Bath's narrow victory over Elida.
Lilly Sifrit had three hits for the Bulldogs and Delaney Miller hit a home run in the loss.
Continental 8, Delphos Jefferson 6
Gracie Homier picked up the win for the Pirates in a game that went nine innings.
Continental's Homier, Raegen Clemens and Mallorie Barnhart each had two hits.
Kenton 7, Celina 3
Brynn Butler struck out 11 batters and picked up the win for the Wildcats.
Coldwater 1, LCC 0
Madison Wendel picked up the win with a no-hitter and Rachel Schroyer drove in the game's lone run.
Perry 12, Ridgemont 2
Makenna Dray and Lexanna Lee each had three hits in the runaway victory for Perry.
BASEBALL
Celina, 7 Kenton 3
Kyle Thrush homered in the loss for the Wildcats. Grady Kleman-Beazley also stole three bases.
Riverside 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Maddox Underwood and Beau Sanders accounted for the Rams two hits in the loss.
McComb 6, Miller City 5
Jonny Pester had two hits and drove in three runs in Miller City's one-run loss.
Liberty-Benton 7, Leipsic 2
Quin Schroeder and Tyler Lammers each had two hits for the Vikings.
Coldwater 15, South Adams 0
AJ Harlamert drove in four runs on three hits, including a home run for the Cavaliers.
Arlington 5, Ada 0
Two Arlington pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against Ada.