Prep Roundup: Bath softball edges Elida

Apr. 20—SOFTBALL

Bath 9, Elida 8

Addi Gibson hit a home run in Bath's narrow victory over Elida.

Lilly Sifrit had three hits for the Bulldogs and Delaney Miller hit a home run in the loss.

Continental 8, Delphos Jefferson 6

Gracie Homier picked up the win for the Pirates in a game that went nine innings.

Continental's Homier, Raegen Clemens and Mallorie Barnhart each had two hits.

Kenton 7, Celina 3

Brynn Butler struck out 11 batters and picked up the win for the Wildcats.

Coldwater 1, LCC 0

Madison Wendel picked up the win with a no-hitter and Rachel Schroyer drove in the game's lone run.

Perry 12, Ridgemont 2

Makenna Dray and Lexanna Lee each had three hits in the runaway victory for Perry.

BASEBALL

Celina, 7 Kenton 3

Kyle Thrush homered in the loss for the Wildcats. Grady Kleman-Beazley also stole three bases.

Riverside 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Maddox Underwood and Beau Sanders accounted for the Rams two hits in the loss.

McComb 6, Miller City 5

Jonny Pester had two hits and drove in three runs in Miller City's one-run loss.

Liberty-Benton 7, Leipsic 2

Quin Schroeder and Tyler Lammers each had two hits for the Vikings.

Coldwater 15, South Adams 0

AJ Harlamert drove in four runs on three hits, including a home run for the Cavaliers.

Arlington 5, Ada 0

Two Arlington pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against Ada.