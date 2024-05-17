Prep roundup: Bath gets walk-off win over Elida

May 16—DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Bath 3, Elida 2

Zach Welsch (3-5, 2 RBI) hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to advance to Friday night's sectional finals against Clear Fork.

Skyler Lhamon pitched five scoreless outs in relief of starter Clay Boedicker who yielded just one earned run.

For Elida, Ryan McGue went 7 2/3 innings, allowed one earned run on five hits and struck out 12 batters. McGue also went 3 for 5 at the plate and Zach Suever had two hits and one RBI.

Lexington 7, Kenton 3

The Wildcats had 13 hits, but couldn't string enough runs together in a sectional final loss to Lexington.

Kyle Thrush led the way, going 2 for 4 with one RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL

Versailles 5, Milton-Union 0

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINAL

Minster 14, Perry 0

Luis Magoto threw four scoreless innings, struck out seven batters and picked up the win for Minster.

Tyler Stueve drove in three runs, while Dylan Heitkamp, James Niemeyer and Alex Shmitmeyer all collected a pair of RBI.

Marion Local 8, LCC 2

Parker Hess threw a complete game and limited LCC to two earned runs. Hayden Poppelman drove in three runs and Ethan Heitkamp added a two-run single.

Billy Bourk started the game for the T-Birds and allowed two earned runs on seven hits. At the plate, Bourk added a double and one RBI.

Lincolnview 5, Ottoville 1

Luke Bollenbacher threw a no-hitter, struck out 12 batters and yielded just one unearned run in Lincolnview's sectional final victory.

Austin Bockrath (2 RBI), Aiden Hardesty and Chayse Overhold had two hits each.

Delphos St. John's 3, Ayersville 0

Cameron Elwer threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in the sectional title win for the Blue Jays. Collin Feathers went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Patrick Henry 5, Fort Jennings 1

Carson Gilchriest and Calvin Menke each had three hits for Fort Jennings in the loss.

McComb 13, Upper Scioto Valley 3

Jesse Prater and Mason Thompson drove in one run each for Upper Scioto Valley.

Parkway 7, St. Henry 5

Kolt Harner hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to give the Panthers a comeback victory.

Fort Recovery 2, Crestview 1

Hardin Northern 5, Pandora-Gilboa 1

SOFTBALL

DIVISION II DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

Bryan 3, Defiance 2

DIVISION III DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

Parkway 9, Van Buren 8

The Panthers trailed 8-2 in the third when the game was rained out earlier this week.

On Thursday night, they scored seven straight runs, capped off by Abbi Taylor's walk-off two-run double in the seventh inning, to advance to Friday night's district final matchup against Coldwater.

Coldwater 10, Fort Recovery 6

Madison Wendel picked up career victory number 76, making her the MAC's all-time wins leader. Claire Steinke drove in four runs.

The Cavaliers move on to the district finals where they'll take on Parkway on Friday night.

TOLEDO CITY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Start 24, Lima Senior 0