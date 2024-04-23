Prep roundup: Bath erupts for 22 runs against Spencerville

Apr. 22—BASEBALL

Bath 22, Spencerville 6

Jaden Miller got the win for the Wildcats.

Bath's offense was led by Skyler Lhamon who had three hits and three RBI, Quinten Collins who went 3 for 5 with five RBI and Jaden Miller who had two hits and drove in four runs.

Coldwater 17, Elida 0

AJ Harlamert had two hits in Coldwater's dominant victory.

St. Marys 5, New Knoxville 3

St. Marys scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to get the come-from-behind victory.

Cayden Ballweg drove in three runs for the Roughriders.

Continental 12, Antwerp 1

Continental's Ethan Sullivan threw a complete game, striking out 10 hitters and limiting Antwerp to five hits and one earned run.

Sam Newsome, Quinn Tegankamp and Jason Bidlack drove in three runs each for the Pirates. Ethan Sullivan scored three times.

Wayne Trace 13, Fort Jennings 7

Wayne Trace scored seven times in the first two innings to get a convincing non-league victory.

Tyson Gerber recorded three RBI for the Raiders while Conner Davis picked up the win.

Owen Cavelage drove in three runs for Fort Jennings in the loss.

Kalida 5, Ayersville 0

Jack Stechschulte threw a complete game, five-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Kalida over Ayersville.

At the plate, Stechschulte went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI.

Delphos Jefferson 4, Ada 0

Karder Agner and Vinny Murray both recorded an RBI in the Wildcats win.

Dean Trentman threw a complete game shutout, striking out 11 hitters and holding Ada to three hits

Leipsic 8, Bluffton 6

Quin Schroeder drove in three runs and Tyler Lammers recorded three hits in Leipsic's two-run victory.

Lammers was also credited with the win in relief of starter Nick Schroeder.

Bluffton's Evan Speicher went 3 for 4 in the loss.

Elgin 4, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Alex Sanders drove in one of Upper Scioto Valley's two runs in the loss.

SOFTBALL

Coldwater 6, Celina 2

Madison Wendel went 3 for 4 with a home run and picked up the win inside the circle, striking out 11 batters and limiting the Bulldogs to five hits.

Miller City 17, Holgate 7

Miller City's Anna Niese and Maddie Erford both drove in four runs in the 10-run victory. Taylor Michel added three RBI.

Ada 5, Delphos Jefferson 3

Jenna Bassitt picked up the win for Ada.

Delphos Jefferson's Carolyn Mueller went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI in the loss.

Allen East 5, Crestview 4

Savana Brooks went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Leipsic 15, Bluffton 4

Leipsic scored at least two times in all five innings in an 11-run victory.

Olivia Tussing, Peyton Schroeder and Ryeleagh Butler each drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings.

Lincolnview 7, Columbus Grove 2

Ashlyn Price went 2 for 4 with a triple and home run for the Lancers.

Columbus Grove's Abby Stechschulte had three hits and drove in one run out of the leadoff spot.

Defiance 10, Kenton 8

Defiance's Taighen Zipfel tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the fifth, then Vida Casarez and Brooke Gathman drove in the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning.

Kenton's Macee Heckathorn had three hits in the loss.

Liberty-Benton 16, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Jayda Schnipke and Makayla Suter drove in Pandora-Gilboa's two runs.

Waynesfield-Goshen 8, Perry 1

Perry's three hits came from Kierra Woods, Maddy McKee and Kennedy Essex.

Waynesfield-Goshen got two RBI each from Liberty Glaser and Makennea Shaw.

Tarynn Vorhes threw all seven innings for the Tigers, striking out 15 batters and limiting Perry to one earned run.

TENNIS

Wapakoneta 5, LCC 0

Brady Feison (LCC) lost to Aiden Bellman (WPK) 1-6, 0-6

Nate Niemeyer (LCC) lost to Parker Moell (WPK) 2-6, 0-6

Austin Craig (LCC) lost to Gannon Casebolt 0-6, 8-10

Cole Rinehart and Noah Wilson (LCC) lost to Brayden Hooker and John Jauert (WPK) 2-6, 2-6

Chayse Helmig and Max Lebeau (LCC) lost to Zhavokhir Muratbayev and Hilda Kupila (WPK) 0-6, 2-6

Ottawa- Hills 4, Elida 1