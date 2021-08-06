Prep Roundup: Ball leads Harrison to season-opening win

Aug. 6—Alena Ball went 5-for-5, stole five bases and drove in one as she helped lead Harrison to an 11-7 season-opening victory over East Paulding on Thursday.

Maren Lipani was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and Bayleigh Rouse finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

In all, Harrison (1-0) had 20 hits, and Mackenzie Kirby picked up the win in the circle.

North Cobb 22, Kell 12: Alex Wesley went 2-for-4 and drove in three as the Lady Warriors opened the season with a victory over their county rival.

Brooke Smith and Brooke Kell each went 3-for-4 with a run batted in for North Cobb (1-0).

Sprayberry 7, Sequoyah 5: Gabi Leftwich was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.

Maya Montague and Emilee Glover each went 3-for-4. Graceyn Powell had two hits and drove in two, and Morgan Koshko pitched two innings to earn the win for Sprayberry (1-0).