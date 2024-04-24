PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball celebrates Senior Night with victory

Apr. 24—Abby Lindsey tossed a complete game as Austin celebrated Senior Night with a 4-3 win over Gardendale in high school softball on Tuesday.

Lindsey allowed two earned runs on eight hits over seven innings, giving up a pair of walks while striking out 10.

Claire Wright tripled, doubled and drove in a run for the Black Bears, while Kinsley Higdon and Khalilah Mason added one hit and one RBI each. Lyndi Perkins had two hits.

—

Danville 10, Grissom 7: Ellie Tucker 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to lead Danville past Class 7A Grissom on Tuesday.

Adily Alberti had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Isabella Guest and Aubrey Reed added two hits and one RBI each.

Karsyn Echols pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out two.

—

Falkville 13, Vinemont 1: Kasey Foote pitched six strong innings for Falkville on Tuesday, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out 10.

Ellie Cate Hill had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Abbey Grace Tomlin added three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs. Allie Smith had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

—

Brewer 11, New Hope 5: LC Hamilton went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Brewer on Tuesday.

Keylyn Stapler homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Patriots, while Ava Walls added a solo homer. Brooklyn Watson drove in a pair of runs and Breia Rusk had four hits, including a triple and one double.

Gracie Lawrence pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

—

Decatur Heritage 14, Lindsay Lane 11: Laylah Sparkman went 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs in a high-scoring win for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.

Sarah Burchell had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Eagles and Allie Tidwell singled and drove in two runs. Cami Harris had five hits and one RBI and Savannah Sims had four hits and one RBI.

—

Ardmore 2, West Limestone 1: Addison Mikel tossed a complete game for Ardmore on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Lexi Mooney singled and drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers, while Mikel, Ellie Riley, Makena Hall and Payton Pennington added one hit each.

JuliAnn Kyle had a hit and one RBI for West Limestone.

—

Elkmont 3, East Limestone 1: Brylee Boger tripled and drove in a run to lead Elkmont on Tuesday.

Emaleigh Sims had three hits for the Red Devils, while Emily Vinson added a pair of hits, including a double. Mary Joyce Woodfin pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

Miami Wilcox had a pair of hits and one RBI for East Limestone.

—

Skyline 2, Hatton 1: Kyli Smith singled and drove in a run for Hatton on Tuesday. Anna Potter added a hit, three walks and one run scored for the Hornets, who were outhit 5-2.

—

Brooks 6, Lawrence County 3: AB McKay went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Tuesday.

Addison Plaxco had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while LA Norwood and Alivia Terry added one hit each.

—

Colbert County 7, East Lawrence 5: MaKayla Austin went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and one RBI for East Lawrence on Tuesday. Lily Claborn and Kelsi Whiteside had one hit and one RBI each for the Eagles.

—

Soccer

—

Danville 6, St. Bernard 0: Layla Sherrill scored six goals as the Hawks secured the Class 1A-3A, Area 7 championship with a big win on Tuesday.

Danville will host a first-round playoff game next week, matching up against the runner-up from Class 1A-3A, Area 8.

—

Priceville girls 3, Pope John Paul II 0: AK Hopkins scored three goals as Priceville picked up a shutout win on Tuesday.

Lillyan Bloodworth had an assist for the Bulldogs, while Tori Staats recorded 13 saves in goal.

—

West Morgan girls 4, Haleyville 0: Myra Ramos scored three goals and assisted on a fourth in a big win for West Morgan on Monday.

Kiera Hammonds had one goal and one assist for the Rebels, while Alexandra Rodriguez added an assist. Maddie Parker was in goal for the shutout.

West Morgan (11-9) opens play in the state playoffs next Tuesday.

