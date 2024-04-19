PREP ROUNDUP: Athens sweeps Pinson Valley to advance in playoffs

Apr. 19—ATHENS — Athens picked up an easy two-game sweep of Pinson Valley on Thursday in the opening round of the 6A baseball playoffs.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Indians 11-1 in game one and 9-1 in game two.

In game one Caiden Dumas led the way with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Miller homered and scored two runs, while Hudson Marks had two hits.

Grayson Hays got the win, allowing just three hits and one run in six innings with six strikeouts.

In game two Miller had three hits and an RBI and Jaylen Malone added two hits.

—

Austin 3, Florence 2: Austin used a three run fifth inning on Thursday to pick up a big area win in Class 7A play.

Judd Bailey had a hit and an RBI, while Caden Sons got the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and two runs with four strikeouts in a complete game of work.

—

Athens Bible 12, Jacksonville Christian 4: Ryan Faust had two hits and three RBIs as Athens Bible rolled in game two of its first-round playoff matchup on Thursday.

The win puts the Trojans in the second round of the playoffs.

Grant Ogles and Gavin Butler each had two hits and an RBI.

—

Athens Bible 7, Jacksonville 2: Luke Murell struck out eight, while allowing no runs in nearly four innings of work Thursday during game one of the 1A playoff series.

Ryan Faust had four hits and two RBIs for the Trojans.

—

Deshler 2, Priceville 1: Deshler scored two runs in the final inning to give Priceville a heartbreaking defeat in game one of the two teams' first-round playoff series on Thursday.

Priceville pitcher Colman Gann suffered his first defeat of the season, allowing three hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Jake England had a hit and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

—

Westbrook Christian 7, Elkmont 2: Elkmont dropped game one to Westbrook Thursday during the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Joey Richards led the Red Devils with two hits, while Corder Hobbs had a hit and an RBI.

—

Softball

—

Priceville 11, East Lawrence 5: Kelsey Green had three hits and three RBIs as Priceville finished the regular season undefeated in area play Thursday.

Madison Lafountain had a hit and three RBIs and Gracin Prater added two hits.

Macey Austin led East Lawrence with three hits and two RBIs.

—

Falkville 9, Decatur Heritage 2: Falkville scored six runs in the final inning and had 18 total hits to pull away for a big win on Thursday.

Madison Veal had four hits in five at bats and finished with two RBIs, while Kasey Foote had three hits and an RBI.

Savannah Sims had four hits for Decatur Heritage.

—

Brewer 6, Arab 1: Ava Walls blasted a three-run home run to help lead Brewer to a win over Arab.

Gracie Lawrence and Breia Rusk each had two hits and Cadence Lott had a hit and two RBIs.

—

Ardmore 3, Russellville 0: Addison Mikel pitched a complete game shutout against Russellville, allowing seven hits and striking out nine batters.

Mikel also had a home run, driving in two runs, while Ashlyn Mullins had two hits and an RBI.

—

Danville 14, Brindlee Mountain 1: Ellie Tidwell had two hits and two RBIs as Danville cruised to an easy win Thursday.

Isabella Guest had two hits and an RBI and Aubrey Reed had a hit and two RBIs.

—

West Limestone 20, East Limestone 5: JuliAnn Kyle drove in four runs on three wins in a massive win for the Wildcats over rival East Limestone.

Kyle also got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and five runs, while striking out 11 batters. Bella Birdsong added four hits and an RBI.

—

Hazel Green 6, Athens 5: Hazel Green hit a walk-off hit Thursday to take down Athens in a battle of top 10-ranked 6A teams.

Morgan Stiles had three hits for Athens and Caitlyn Tedford had three hits and an RBI. Amaya Green had two hits and three RBIs.

—

Curry 12, Lawrence County 6: Lawrence County couldn't overcome an early 7-0 deficit in a loss Thursday.

LA Norwood homered and finished with three RBIs for the Red Devils and Ava Templeton had two hits and an RBI.

—

Good Hope 6, West Morgan 5: A four-run sixth inning cost the Rebels in a loss Thursday night.

Kylei Russell led West Morgan with two hits and an RBI. Chasity Rikard had a hit and two RBIs.

—

Soccer

—

Priceville girls 5, St. John Paul II 4: After a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, Priceville defeated St. John Paul in penalty kicks.

AK Hopkins scored the lone goal in regulation. Mae Vick, Kenzie Bowling, Aubrey Owens, Madelyn Kennedy and Amidst Wilder had the penalty kick goals.

Tori Staats finished with 16 saves.

—

West Morgan girls 3, West Limestone 0: Kierra Raymond scored two goals and Myra Ramos added a goal as the Rebels defeated West Limestone in area play.

West Morgan improved to 10-9 on the season and 5-2 in area play.

—

Danville girls 7, Geraldine 3: Layla Sherill scored an eye popping seven goals Tuesday to lead the Hawks to a big win.

Brylee Terry had two assists and Wendy Reyes had 11 saves.

—

Decatur girls 3, Albertville 0: Natalie Hill, Hope Bouchillon and Samantha Weinman all scored goals as Decatur shut out Albertville on Tuesday.

—

West Morgan girls 7, Hamilton 0: Madison Parker and Myra Ramos each had two goals as the Rebels picked up a win Tuesday.

Stacy Blanco, Kathy Ascencio and Alexandria Rodriguez each added a goal.