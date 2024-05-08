PREP ROUNDUP: Athens secures spot in 6A state tournament

May 8—FLORENCE — For the fourth consecutive season, the Athens Golden Eagles are headed to the state softball tournament.

After a heartbreaking defeat against Hartselle in the winner's bracket finals earlier in the day, Athens rebounded strongly, knocking off Hazel Green 14-2 to secure the North's second spot in the 6A tournament.

Athens jumped out quickly on the Trojans, scoring three runs in the first inning and building a 7-1 lead after the third inning.

Amaya Green and Charlie Barnes each had three hits and three RBIs, while Jazzlyn Davis added three hits and an RBI.

Lily Lowery got the win in the circle, allowing 11 hits but just two runs in seven innings.

Athens will compete in the Class 6A division of the state softball tournament which is next Tuesday and Wednesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. This will be the team's fourth straight state tournament. They finished runner-up in last year's state tournament and won the state championship in 2022.

—

Brewer 7, Lawrence County 6: Brewer held off a late rally to survive and advance to day two of the Class 5A North Regional tournament.

Brewer jumped on Lawrence County 4-0 after the first two innings and led 7-3 in the seventh before the Red Devils almost completed a late comeback.

Breia Rusk led Brewer in hitting, finishing with three hits and three RBIs. Annabelle Anton added two hits.

McKenzie Hyche led Lawrence County with three hits and an RBI, while AB McKay had two hits and two RBIs.

Brewer advances to play Russellville on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

—

Athens Bible 7, Lynn 5: Athens Bible also advanced to day two of the regional tournament thanks to a wild win in 11 innings on Tuesday.

After tagging out the game winning run at home plate just a few innings earlier, the Trojans finished the game by scoring two runs in the final inning to seal the win.

Anna Beth Burns finished with three hits and an RBI to lead the Trojans. Hadley Robinson had two hits and two RBIs and Addyson Butler added two hits and an RBI.

Athens Bible will face Belgreen on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Class 1A Regional tournament.

—

Central-Florence 6, West Morgan 4: A late comeback wasn't enough Tuesday as West Morgan's strong postseason run came to an end at the regional tournament.

After trailing 4-0 early, West Morgan tied the game 4-4. However, two runs in the final inning allowed Central to escape with the win.

Jonie Weems finished with three hits to lead the Rebels. Adi Grace Rodgers had two hits and an RBI.

—

West Morgan 4, West Limestone 3: West Morgan put on a strong performance Tuesday to pull out a big win over the Class 4A, No. 5 ranked team.

Maddie Letson had three hits and an RBI, while Kylie Russell had two hits and an RBI. Chasity Rikard got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts. She also had a hit and two RBIs at the plate.

Lilee Legg led West Limestone with a hit and two RBIs.

—

Hayden 1, Lawrence County 0: Despite out hitting the Wildcats 6-2, Lawrence County couldn't find the runs needed to pull out a win during the opening game of the Class 5A Regional tournament.

McKenzie Hyche pitched a strong game in the circle, allowing just two hits and a run in seven innings of work.

—

Pleasant Grove 1, Brewer 0: Brewer was held to just two hits as the Patriots were upset by Pleasant Grove.

Grace Lawrence pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing eight hits and just one run with eight strikeouts.