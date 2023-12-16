Advertisement

PREP ROUNDUP: Athens picks up big win over Hartselle

The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·2 min read

Dec. 16—ATHENS — Conner Bethiaume and Andrew Boggs each scored 10 points as Athens knocked off Hartselle 48-37 Friday night.

John Mcintyre added eight points, while Ty Odom led Hartselle with 11.

Athens led 19-15 at halftime and 32-28 after the third quarter.

West Limestone boys 42, Westminster Christian 37: West Limestone knocked off the Wildcats on Friday to pick up a big area win.

J.T. Winter led the Wildcats with 16 points. Easton Smith added 14.

Clements boys 51, Elkmont 35: Brayden Duncan and Jake Fleming each scored 11 points as Clements knocked off a Limestone County rival Friday night.

Danville girls 52, Colbert Heights 12: Adily Alberti scored a game-high 23 points with five rebounds and five steals as the Hawks crushed Colbert Heights.

Ella Kate Tidwell added eight points, while Raegan Prater scored seven.

Clements girls 63, Elkmont 23: Leah Childress dropped 15 points and Taylor Farrar added 14 as the Clements Colts defeated Elkmont on Friday night.

Kaley Mcewen added 11 points.

East Limestone girls 41, Madison Academy 31: Kate Hovis scored 13 points as the Indians knocked off Madison Academy on Friday night.

Aireale Lavender added 10 points, while Molly Thompson scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Brewer girls 48, Randolph 39: Chloe Romine scored 14 and Keylyn Stapler added 12 as the Patriots defeated Randolph on Friday night.

Brewer boys 64, Randolph 45: Jackson Dunn delivered a dominating performance Friday night as he scored 30 points to lead the Patriots over Randolph.

Austyn Holmes added 11 points.

Good Hope girls 71, Priceville 43: Despite Abby Langlois' 26 points and 11 rebounds, the Bulldogs couldn't keep up with powerhouse Good Hope, losing in an area matchup.

Tanner boys 63, Lindsay Lane 31: The Tanner boys cruised to an easy victory on Thursday night.

Skylar Townsend scored 17 points, with Tailan Hall adding 12.