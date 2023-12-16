PREP ROUNDUP: Athens picks up big win over Hartselle

Dec. 16—ATHENS — Conner Bethiaume and Andrew Boggs each scored 10 points as Athens knocked off Hartselle 48-37 Friday night.

John Mcintyre added eight points, while Ty Odom led Hartselle with 11.

Athens led 19-15 at halftime and 32-28 after the third quarter.

—

West Limestone boys 42, Westminster Christian 37: West Limestone knocked off the Wildcats on Friday to pick up a big area win.

J.T. Winter led the Wildcats with 16 points. Easton Smith added 14.

—

Clements boys 51, Elkmont 35: Brayden Duncan and Jake Fleming each scored 11 points as Clements knocked off a Limestone County rival Friday night.

—

Danville girls 52, Colbert Heights 12: Adily Alberti scored a game-high 23 points with five rebounds and five steals as the Hawks crushed Colbert Heights.

Ella Kate Tidwell added eight points, while Raegan Prater scored seven.

—

Clements girls 63, Elkmont 23: Leah Childress dropped 15 points and Taylor Farrar added 14 as the Clements Colts defeated Elkmont on Friday night.

Kaley Mcewen added 11 points.

—

East Limestone girls 41, Madison Academy 31: Kate Hovis scored 13 points as the Indians knocked off Madison Academy on Friday night.

Aireale Lavender added 10 points, while Molly Thompson scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

—

Brewer girls 48, Randolph 39: Chloe Romine scored 14 and Keylyn Stapler added 12 as the Patriots defeated Randolph on Friday night.

—

Brewer boys 64, Randolph 45: Jackson Dunn delivered a dominating performance Friday night as he scored 30 points to lead the Patriots over Randolph.

Austyn Holmes added 11 points.

—

Good Hope girls 71, Priceville 43: Despite Abby Langlois' 26 points and 11 rebounds, the Bulldogs couldn't keep up with powerhouse Good Hope, losing in an area matchup.

—

Tanner boys 63, Lindsay Lane 31: The Tanner boys cruised to an easy victory on Thursday night.

Skylar Townsend scored 17 points, with Tailan Hall adding 12.