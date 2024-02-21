PREP ROUNDUP: Athens picks up baseball win over Muscle Shoals

Feb. 21—ATHENS — Hudson Marks and Riley Miller combined to pitch a no-hitter on Tuesday as Athens picked up a 1-0 win over Muscle Shoals in high school baseball.

Marks got the start and pitched five innings for the Golden Eagles, striking out 11. Miller worked the final two innings, striking out five while walking two.

Austin Uptain drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the fourth inning for the game's only run. Caiden Dumas had a pair of singles for Athens.

—

Hartselle 3, Hoover 2 (10 innings): Cade Miles doubled home Brody Leathers in the top of the 10th inning to propel Hartselle past Class 7A Hoover on Tuesday.

Leathers finished with a pair of hits, one RBI and one run scored for the Tigers, while Cam Palahach added two hits. Keaton Lance drove in one run.

Miles pitched one inning of relief for the win, walking two while striking out one. Leathers pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the save.

—

West Morgan 8, Brewer 5: Harrison Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead West Morgan on Tuesday.

Blake Suggs, Trenton Pittman and Cole Thorn had one RBI each for the Rebels, while Levi Borden and Aiden Kirby added two hits each. Pittman pitched four innings for the win, striking out six.

Marc Rychetsky had a hit and two RBIs for Brewer, while Chase Smith and Russell Mahan added one hit and one RBI each.

—

Hatton 7, Addison 6: Alex Brackin tripled, singled, drove in two runs and scored three times for Hatton on Tuesday.

Tasean Love, Jalen Heaps and Parker Huff had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets. Carter Crumpton got the start and worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

Ian Crosslin pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win, giving up two hits while striking out three.

—

Ardmore 14, Decatur 8: Seth Frame and Carter Smith had two hits and four RBIs each for Ardmore on Tuesday.

Connor Calder had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford added three hits and one RBI. Keaton Johns pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight.

Bradin Dupper had three hits and one RBI for Decatur and Harris Penley and Bryce Parker had two RBIs each.

—

Danville 18, East Lawrence 9: Kason Jeffreys doubled and drove in five runs for Danville on Tuesday.

Eli Coker had three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Cody Barber added three hits and two RBIs.

Carson Posey had four hits, including a homer, and five RBIs for East Lawrence. Lane Smith had a hit and two RBIs, while Tim Carter added two hits and one RBI.

—

East Limestone 3, Elkmont 1: Baylor Scott homered and drove in a pair of runs for East Limestone on Tuesday.

Chris Fitts and Garrett Ritter had one triple each for the Indians, while Leyton Coffman pitched five innings for the win, striking out four. Joey Richard doubled for Elkmont.

—

Westminster Christian 9, Austin 1: Judd Bailey doubled and drove in one run for Austin on Tuesday.

Easton Palmer and Ethan Wynn had one hit each for the Black Bears, who were outhit 6-3 on the day.

—

Hatton 7, Addison 1: Bryson Jeffreys pitched four innings to pick up a win for Hatton on Monday, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out six.

Brackin went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored for the Hornets, while Huff added one hit and two RBIs. Canaan Speegle had two hits and scored two runs and Tasean Sean singled and drove in one run.

—

Priceville 11, Randolph 1: Thomas Ferguson worked 3 1/3 innings on the mound to pick up a win for Priceville on Monday, allowing one hit while striking out five.

Colman Gann drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Wes Walker, Jake England and Jaidan Gordon added two RBIs each.

—

Arab 6, Priceville 4: A seventh-inning rally came up just short for Priceville on Monday, as the Bulldogs had the tying run on base before a fly out ended the game.

Casen Dutton pitched five innings of strong relief for the Bulldogs, allowing one run while striking out three. Gordon doubled and drove in one run, while England, Tyde Borden and Jake Hamilton added one RBI each.

—

Softball

—

Austin 12, Athens 5: Abby Lindsey went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and five RBIs for Austin on Tuesday.

Claire Wright had three hits, including a homer, and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Arden Breedlove added two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Callie Lang pitched all seven innings to earn the win, striking out four.

—

Ardmore 16, Decatur 1: AG King had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and five RBIs to lead Ardmore on Tuesday.

Ellie Riley had a solo homer for the Tigers, while Aynslee Malone added three hits and one RBI. Makena Hall tripled and drove in two runs and Addison Mikel pitched two innings for the win, allowing one unearned run while striking out five.

Kaitlynn Stinson had one hit and one RBI for Decatur.

—

Hartselle 8, Hayden 1: Katie Norgard homered, singled and drove in three runs for Hartselle on Tuesday.

Kaelyn Jones and Ryley Cate Wolf had one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers, while Blayne Godfrey pitched seven innings for the win, striking out nine.

—

Priceville 15, Falkville 0: Maddie Black homered and drove in three runs in a big win for Priceville on Tuesday.

Wrozlie Barnett had a homer and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Darby Thigpen and Katee King added two hits and two RBIs each. Elizabeth Murphy pitched two innings of hitless relief for the win, striking out five.

—

Lawrence County 11, East Lawrence 4: Lara Anne Norwood homered twice and drove in a pair of runs for Lawrence County on Tuesday.

AB McKay had three hits and three RBIs for the Red Devils, while Alivia Templeton added two hits and two RBIs. Bella Cross pitched four innings for the win, striking out four. Macey Austin had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs for East Lawrence.

—

Brewer 6, Grissom 3: Gracie Lawrence tossed a complete game to earn the win for Brewer on Tuesday, allowing one earned run over seven innings while striking out three.

Braelynn Reed singled and drove in three runs for the Patriots, while Ava Walls added two hits and one RBI.

—

West Limestone 7, Cullman 0: JuliAnn Kyle hit a solo homer and pitched four shutout innings to lead West Limestone to a win on Tuesday.

Kyle allowed four hits and struck out six. Addie Wallace, Aubrey Bethune, Amileah Flannagan and Ashlyn Smith had one hit and one RBI each for the Wildcats.

—

Tennis

—

Decatur splits with Florence: Decatur earned a split with Florence on Tuesday, with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys falling to the Falcons 8-1.

Mattie Fite (8-0), Sheridan South (8-1), Harrison Wiley (8-0), Emory Leffers (8-5) and Riley Chism (9-8) each picked up singles wins for the girls. Pairs of Fite-South (10-2), Wiley-Abby McCormick (11-9) and Leffers-Childers (10-4) picked up wins in doubles to close out the match.

Brady Mann, playing at No. 1 singles, picked up an 8-5 win for the Decatur boys.

—

Decatur sweeps Austin: The Red Raiders swept crosstown rival Austin on Thursday, with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys winning 8-1.

For the girls, Fite (8-0), South (8-0), Wiley (8-0), Leffers (8-0), McCormick (8-0) and Chism (forfeit) each picked up wins in singles play. Pairs of Fite-South (8-0), Wiley-McCormick (8-0) and Leffers-Chism (forfeit) picked up wins to complete the sweep for Decatur.

Brady Mann (8-0), Sawyer Terry (8-1), Kameron Bell (8-4), Luke Bouchillon (8-1) and Karringotn Bell (8-4) each picked up wins in singles for the Decatur boys. Pairs of Mann-Terry (8-0), Bouchillon-Caina (8-4) and Bell-Bell (8-1) scored wins in doubles to close out the match.

—

Soccer

—

West Morgan girls 10, Lawrence County 0: Madison Parker scored three goals in a big win for West Morgan on Tuesday.

Jackye Delgado had two goals and two assists for the Rebels, while Keira Hammonds added two goals and one assist. Myra Ramos, Alexandra Rodriguez and Stacy Blanco had one goal each and Denisse Segoviano had two assists.

—

Priceville girls 4, St. Bernard 0: AK Hopkins netted three goals in a shutout win for Priceville on Tuesday.

Gracie Rodgers had one goal for the Bulldogs, while Kathilyn Taylor and Madelyn Kennedy added one assist each. Tori Staats recorded six saves for the shutout.

—

Danville girls 7, West Limestone 1: Layla Sherrill had six goals in a big win for Danville on Tuesday, bringing her season total to 21 goals scored over just five games.

Josie Bailey had one goal and a pair of assists for the Hawks, while Mia Brannon added two assists. Wendy Reyes had 10 saves for the Hawks.