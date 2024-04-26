PREP ROUNDUP: Athens edges out Huntsville

Apr. 26—Athens scored three runs in the first inning to pick up a big 4-2 win over a Class 7A top 10 opponent in Huntsville on Thursday.

The Class 6A, No. 5 ranked Golden Eagles outhit the Panthers 10-7 in the win.

Jessica Waggoner led the team with three hits and an RBI, while Caitlyn Tedford had two hits and two RBIs. Morgan Stiles and Lily Lowery each added two hits.

Athens will compete in the first round of the Class 6A, Area 16 softball tournament on Friday vs. Columbia at 5 p.m. That game will be played at Hazel Green High School.

—

Brewer 12, Skyline 5: Despite falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Brewer rallied for a dominant win.

Breia Rusk had four hits and two RBIs, with Ava Walls having three hits and an RBI. Cadence Lott added two hits and two RBIs.

—

Russellville 4, Hatton 2: Hatton couldn't find a way to pull off a win in a tight contest against Class 5A Russellville.

The Hornets tied the game 2-2 in the fourth inning, but let the lead slip away in the next inning.

Anna Kate Potter led Hatton with two hits.

—

Hartselle 10, Huntsville 0: Brityan Godfrey, Katie Norgard and Rylie Cate Wolf all had home runs as the Tigers blew past Huntsville in a game played Wednesday.

Godfrey finished with four hits and three RBIs, while her sister, Blayne Godfrey, had four hits and two RBIs. Blayne also got the win in the circle, allowing just four hits and no runs with seven strikeouts.

Norgard had a hit and three RBIs, Wolf a hit and two RBIs and Kaelyn Jones had two hits.

—

Elkmont 4, Danville 0: Elkmont scored four runs in the final two innings to pick up the win over Danville on Wednesday.

Kenzie Donor scored three runs on one hit to break open the game. Hannah Green had two hits and an RBI and Emaleigh Sims added two hits.

—

Lindsay Lane 7, Clements 2: Hannah Pepper had a grand slam as Lindsay Lane defeated Clements on Thursday.

Leigha Carder added two hits and an RBI.

—

Baseball

—

Sumiton Christian 7, Athens Bible 1: Athens Bible's season came to an end Thursday in a second-round playoff loss to Sumiton Christian.

Weston Todd led the Trojans with two hits, while Luke Murrell added a hit and an RBI.

—

Sumiton Christian 9, Athens Bible 0: Athens Bible couldn't keep up with Sumiton Christian in Game 1 of the two team's second-round playoff matchup on Thursday.