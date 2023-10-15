Prep roundup: Ashlee Clausson hat trick leads Riverside girls soccer over Medical Lake

Oct. 14—From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Northeast A League

Girls soccer

Riverside 9, Medical Lake 1: Ashlee Clausson had three goals and the visiting Rams (10-5, 8-3) beat the Cardinals (1-15, 0-11).

Nonleague

Freeman 4, Quincy 1: Rylee Russell and Aubrey Gregory scored two goals apiece and the Scotties (10-3-1) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (7-3).

Volleyball

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 1: Tessa Appel and Chiche Okemgbo had 11 kills apiece and the Cardinals (3-13, 3-8) beat the visiting Rams (2-11, 1-9). Kaylee Winterroth and Olivia Oergel led Riverside with 10 kills apiece.

Cross country

Ram River Invite. At Riverside State Park: Colville's Malik Ortiz won the race in 17 minutes, 44.3 seconds. Colvile's Zadi Zier won the girls race in 21:20.6.

Team cross country scores can be found on scoreboard page.