PREP ROUNDUP: Arteaga's walk-off hit propels Hanceville past Good Hope, into playoffs

Apr. 13—Hanceville's baseball team needed a bit more time to get the job done on Saturday, but get the job done it did.

Nelson Arteaga's walk-off RBI double in the ninth inning lifted the Bulldogs past Good Hope 4-3 and into the Class 4A playoffs following their Area 11 victory.

Arteaga, who also had a two-run single in the first inning, crushed a ball to left field to plate Grayson Hurter, who earlier reached on an error to open the frame, and finished the contest 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

"I'm really proud of the guys for fighting through injuries this season and coming together," Hanceville coach Michael Chandler said. "It's always good to be in the playoffs and I'm just excited this group gets to experience it again."

Dakota Overton and Caden Drake each registered RBI doubles for Good Hope, which took a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning following a Hanceville error. The Bulldogs, though, tied things up in the home half on Gabe Ognilla's two-out RBI double.

See more local roundup below.

------

Saturday — April 13

Prep Baseball

Winston County 6, Addison 1

------

Hartselle 10, Cullman 0

------

Hartselle 6, Cullman 3

Colter Bowen: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Springville 7, Fairview 1

------

Springville 14, Fairview 6

Kolt Redding: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

------

Prep Softball

Oneonta 6, Cold Springs 5

Brooklyn Ingram: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

------

Hartselle 7, Cullman 5

------

Oneonta 4, Good Hope 3

Molly Johnson: 2 RBIs

------

Chelsea 7, West Point 3

------

Friday — April 12

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 11, Meek 10

Matt Williams: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Samuel Turner: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Cole Bales: 2 RBIs

Josh Winfrey: 2 RBIs

------

Hartselle 14, Cullman 0

------

Springville 2, Fairview 0

Jaxson Robertson: 6.2 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K

------

Good Hope 11, Hanceville 2

Carter Rutherford: 3-for-4

Owen Armstrong: 3 RBIs

Carter Naramore: 2 RBIs

Carter Naramore: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K

------

Locust Fork 11, Holly Pond 8

------

Russellville 16, West Point 5

------

Prep Softball

Southeastern 6, Cold Springs 1

------

Holly Pond 13, Cold Springs 1

Maycie Black: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Darla Fredrick: 2-for-2, 3 RBIs

Alivia Farr: 2 RBIs

------

Southeastern 6, Holly Pond 0

------

Cullman 3, McAdory 2

------

Scottsboro 4, Cullman 0

------

Good Hope 4, Oneonta 1

Campbell Koch: 2 RBIs

Molly Benefield: 2 RBIs — 5 IP, 8 H, ER, 2 K

------

West End 2, Good Hope 0

Molly Benefield: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 K

------

Vinemont 13, Susan Moore 3

Haley Millwood: 4-for-4, 4 RBIs

Alaina Sandlin: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Callie Millwood: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Emma Dortch: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Arleigh Thomason: 5 IP, 6 H, ER, 7 K

------

West Point 8, Hatton 7

Kara Jones: 3-for-3

Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Pell City 17, West Point 0

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.