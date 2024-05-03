PREP ROUNDUP: Arrows nip Braves in extra-inning thriller

May 3—Rachel Eslinger made a game-saving defensive play in the top of the seventh inning and Cacey Shorter drove in the game-winning run as host Sullivan defeated Terre Haute South 2-1 in 11 innings Thursday in high school softball.

Kate Ridgway, one of the two Sullivan pitchers in the game, was 2 for 5 with two doubles while Shorter, Mylee Vandeventer and Lexi Grindstaff were also 2 for 5 and Aphtyn Earley 1 for 5 with a triple for the 17-4 Arrows.

Emma Cesinger pitched a complete game for the Braves and was also 2 for 4. Lexi Kinzer drove in South's run in the top of the sixth.

—West Vigo 13, Parke Heritage 2 — At Rockville, the visiting Vikings were dominant offensively in a nonconference win Thursday.

Jaycee Elkins was 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI for West Vigo while Jaleigh Lindley was 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBI; Carlea Funk 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Grace Rodgers 2 for 2 with a double; Parker Aute 2 for 4 with a double and three runs; Caprice McCalister 2 for 4 with a double; Ariana Elkins 2 for 5; and Piper Beeler 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Paisley Hartman was 2 for 3 and Maddy Downs and Cardly Newnum both 2 for 4 for the Wolves.

—Northview 4, Bloomington North 0 — At Brazil, Maggie Krause struck out 17 batters Thursday and drove in three of her team's runs for the Knights.

—Linton 10, Eastern Greene 0 — At Linton, Claire Stanton struck out 10 batters in five innings and also hit a double for the Miners on Thursday.

Also for Linton, Pyper Bland was 2 for 2 with two RBI; Bradie Chambers 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBI; Maelee Pilant 2 for 3 with three runs; and Addi Ward 2 for 3 with a triple.

Baseball

—Northview 6, Plainfield 5 — At Plainfield, the visiting Knights fought back from a 5-0 deficit and scored four times in the top of the seventh to win the nonconference game Thursday.

Trey Eldridge pitched five scoreless innings for the win and Peyton Ecker got the save for Northview, now 9-7. Plainfield is also 9-7.

—Mt. Carmel 5, Robinson 2, 10 innings — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons fell to 12-10 for the season, 3-3 in the Little Illini Conference, and will host OPH on Friday.

Golf

—Hosts win — At Clover Meadows, host Cloverdale shot a 160 on Thursday to defeat Owen Valley (190), Sullivan (203) and White River Valley (incomplete team).

Zach Thomas of the Clovers was medalist with a 34. Hunter Pirtle and Eli Van Ness both shot 50 to lead Sullivan.

Track

—Wolves, Wildcats win — At Cayuga, the Parke Heritage girls and the South Vermillion boys won the Banks of the Wabash meets on Thursday.

In the girls meet the Wolves had 86 points to 70 for South Vermillion, 46 for North Vermillion and 21 for Riverton Parke.

The South Vermillion boys had 85 points with Parke Heritage getting 61, North Vermillion 49 and Riverton Parke 33.